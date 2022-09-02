Karaoke at a South Florida sports bar ends with a shooting that wounds 3, reports say

Three people were wounded in a shooting outside of a sports bar in Cutler Bay, police said.

Zachary Ramos, who witnessed the shooting, told WSVN-Channel 7 and WPLG-Channel 10 that it began as an argument between two men over whose turn it was to sing karaoke at the Sandbar Sports Grill, 20305 Old Cutler Rd.

“One of them was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and the other one was like, ‘No, it’s my turn,’ and it just went into a big brawl from there,” Ramos told Channel 10. “When we were running away from the shots, like bullets were flying past us. We could hear this zip coming past our heads and it was just madness.”

When officers arrived at the sports bar at 11:37 p.m., they found two people shot. The man and woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, Miami-Dade police said. Another man with a gunshot wound was found several blocks away from the bar, police said. He was taken to the hospital in what police was stable condition.

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.