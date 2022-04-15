Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Karat Packaging is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$23m ÷ (US$208m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Karat Packaging has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Karat Packaging compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Karat Packaging.

What Can We Tell From Karat Packaging's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Karat Packaging's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Karat Packaging has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. Since the ratio used to be 71%, that's a significant reduction and it no doubt explains the drop in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Karat Packaging's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Karat Packaging is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 4.0% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Karat Packaging that we think you should be aware of.

While Karat Packaging may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

