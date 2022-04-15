Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Might Be Having Difficulty Using Its Capital Effectively

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Karat Packaging is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.13 = US$23m ÷ (US$208m - US$31m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Karat Packaging has an ROCE of 13%. That's a pretty standard return and it's in line with the industry average of 13%.

Check out our latest analysis for Karat Packaging

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Karat Packaging compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Karat Packaging.

What Can We Tell From Karat Packaging's ROCE Trend?

In terms of Karat Packaging's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 32% over the last four years. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

On a side note, Karat Packaging has done well to pay down its current liabilities to 15% of total assets. Since the ratio used to be 71%, that's a significant reduction and it no doubt explains the drop in ROCE. What's more, this can reduce some aspects of risk to the business because now the company's suppliers or short-term creditors are funding less of its operations. Some would claim this reduces the business' efficiency at generating ROCE since it is now funding more of the operations with its own money.

The Bottom Line On Karat Packaging's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that Karat Packaging is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. These trends are starting to be recognized by investors since the stock has delivered a 4.0% gain to shareholders who've held over the last year. Therefore we'd recommend looking further into this stock to confirm if it has the makings of a good investment.

On a final note, we've found 1 warning sign for Karat Packaging that we think you should be aware of.

While Karat Packaging may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Want To Turn Around Its Return Trends

    If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for...

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right?

    Despite the vast depth of information and education available today, financial literacy isn't improving among adults in the U.S. A financial advisor can help you improve your financial literacy to better understand your money. Find a fiduciary advisor today. On average, … Continue reading → The post 23% of Adults Got Three-Quarters of Financial Literacy Questions Wrong: Can You Get Them Right? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • When Does a Senior Citizen on Social Security Stop Filing Taxes?

    Tax Tip of the Day: If Social Security is your sole source of income, then you don't need to file a tax return - but other forms of income are taxable.

  • Oppenheimer Says These 2 Stocks Could Surge Over 50% From Current Levels

    When it comes to the market’s wild swings, is the glass half empty or half full? Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus is taking the latter view. Despite the volatility that has ruled the market this year, Stoltzfus describes a situation that nevertheless still brings high potential for investors willing to shoulder the risk. He writes: “While conditions are likely to remain somewhat unstable near term we’d expect investable opportunities to surface whenever ‘babies are thrown

  • The Musk-Twitter Saga Is Getting Complicated. Here’s What Legal Experts Say Could Happen Next.

    Musk's Twitter investment is now out in the open. And he won't be able to hide any changes going forward.

  • Why I Bought Both a New Car and a New House While Prices Were Up

    Home prices have been soaring throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, with costs driven up by low mortgage rates leading to high demand at the same time when the supply of properties was limited. Despite the fact that home prices were hitting recent record highs and cars have been selling for above market price, I purchased both a home and a car in the last 12 months.

  • Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

    Passive income can mean different things to different people, including the folks at the IRS, which has a whole set of rules about income derived from businesses in which you don't materially participate. For our purposes here, we'll consider passive income to be that income you get from investing in assets that generate cash flow simply because you put money into them. The stock market is a great place to do just that, and there's no shortage of dividend-paying stocks to choose from.

  • Two Founder-Led Cryptos to Buy and Hold Forever

    Chris Zook, the author of The Founder's Mentality, finds that founder-led businesses are more innovative because they exhibit business insurgency (the ability to buck industry norms or form new industries entirely), a "front-line obsession" with their business, and an ownership mindset that aligns them with investors. The same positive attributes that founders bring to publicly traded companies can also be applied to cryptocurrencies. It's hard to find a better team of founders, in crypto or equity markets, than the leaders of Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA), Do Kwon and Daniel Shin.

  • 7.5 million student loan borrowers will get a ‘fresh start’—and a credit score boost—when payments resume

    As many as 7.5 million federal student loan borrowers could have their default status expunged when payments resume.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • Want $2,000 in Passive Income? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Inflation-Hedging Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years.

    In a market filled with volatility and uncertainty like the one we are currently in, it's never a bad idea to look for strong dividend stocks that can pay reliable passive income. With the consumer price index, a measure of the prices of goods and services that Americans use every day, having risen 8.5% year over year in March, inflation is surging. Three stocks that do this are the real estate investment trust (REIT) Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR); the popular food brand General Mills (NYSE: GIS); and America's second-largest bank by assets, Bank of America (NYSE: BAC).

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Another is a play on rising demand for mobile data, which will last for years and years. The final one is an inflation trade. Realty Income (NYSE: O) is one of the classic Dividend Aristocrats, which is an elite group of dividend payers that have a long history of annual dividend hikes.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for 2022

    As the second quarter gets underway, the Street’s analysts are reiterating their Top Picks of the year. These are the stocks that are likely to ensure the best returns going forward. Analysts have been analyzing each stock carefully, looking at its past and current performance, its trends on a variety of time frames, management’s plans – the analysts take everything into account. Their recommendations provide valuable direction for building a resilient portfolio. Against this backdrop, we’ve use

  • Is the stock market open on Good Friday?

    Stock exchanges in the U.S. will be close on Friday, April 15 in observance of Good Friday, but the bond market opens for an abbreviated session.

  • Suze Orman Says Couples Should Never Do This With Their Money

    Managing money as a couple can be complicated, whether you are married or in any sort of a committed relationship. If you're currently sharing your life with a partner, it may be worth reading some professional advice about how to effectively manage your money together. Personal finance guru Suze Orman has provided some tips, including a warning about what couples should never do.

  • 5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

    These stocks have stood the test of time and are poised to keep generating returns for long-term investors.

  • GameStop's Candles Are Showing a Top Reversal Pattern

    Shares of video game retailer GameStop have been on a wild ride for more than a year but the most recent upswing is looking tired and vulnerable to a fresh decline. In this daily Japanese candlestick chart of GME, below, we can see that prices made a runup last month on heavy volume and prices doubled in short order. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line moved up quickly and then down as prices retreated.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Help You Crush Inflation

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.1% to 8.3%, can put historically high inflation in its place.

  • Peloton Cuts Bike Prices in ‘Strategic’ Bid for Market Share, Boosts Subscription Cost

    The price of the company's signature Bike will drop by $300, while the Bike+ will see a $500 price reduction.