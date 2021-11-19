Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Recommended Stories
- MMA Junkie
Fair or foul? Perspectives differ on ABC suspending 20 BKFC Montana fighters
Twenty BKFC fighters were suspended after their participation in what the ABC deemed an unsanctioned event, but perspectives differ on that.
- Yahoo Sports
Miesha Tate a far cry from her former self in second act with UFC
“I want to be the best in the world again, but not because of what I’d done before,” Tate told Yahoo Sports.
- MMA Junkie
Injured Jorge Masvidal gives timeline for return, reveals who he’d like to face next
Jorge Masvidal would love to get his hands on Colby Covington, but its not his first choice matchup for his return.
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
Jordan Spieth, wife Annie welcome baby boy Sammy Spieth to the world
"Mama and baby doing great! Feeling blessed!" wrote Spieth.
- WOFL
Video allegedly shows ex-NFL star Zac Stacy brutally attacking ex-girlfriend in Florida: report
A disturbing video emerged on social media that allegedly shows former NFL running back Zac Stacy beating his ex-girlfriend inside her Florida home on Saturday. Warning: Contains graphic content
- USA TODAY Sports - Golfweek
How a sticker disqualified the Olympic silver medalist from the RSM Classic
He was disqualified for having a non-conforming external attachment on one of his fairway woods.
- Good Housekeeping
Ken Jennings Is Apologizing to 'Jeopardy!' Fans for What He Said During an Episode
On Monday's episode of 'Jeopardy!,' host Ken Jennings uttered a fun joke to give contestants the answer to a clue.
- Lexington Herald-Leader
Texas and Oklahoma moved to the SEC. The aftershocks have rocked WKU.
The latest round of conference realignment, set off by the Longhorns and Sooners, has dramatically altered the sports landscape for Western Kentucky.
- NBC Sports
Who has qualified for the 2022 World Cup?
Which teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar? Who still has a chance?
- NBC Sports BayArea
Steph Curry hilariously hugs Tacko Fall after Warriors beat Cavs
Steph Curry is a giant in the basketball world. Tacko Fall is a giant in real life.
- Raleigh News and Observer
Why Duke basketball star Paolo Banchero’s car is registered to NC company 30 miles away
The Jeep Coach K’s grandson was driving during a DWI incident over the weekend came from a car customizing company called Dreamworks Motorsports. But how did it become the vehicle for these Duke basketball players?
- Tampa Bay Times, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Bucs’ Antonio Brown accused of obtaining fake vaccine card
TAMPA — Bucs receiver Antonio Brown obtained a fake COVID-19 vaccination card so he could avoid NFL protocols, according to his former live-in chef. Brown’s girlfriend, model Cydney Moreau, told Los Angeles chef Steven Ruiz in a text message July 2 that Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card. “Can you get the COVID cards?” Moreau texted Ruiz on July ...
- Just Women's Sports
Mallory Pugh could miss NWSL final due to COVID-19 protocols
Pugh has been under COVID-19 protocol since last Friday. The post Mallory Pugh could miss NWSL final due to COVID-19 protocols appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
- UGA Wire
Audio of Kirby Smart’s Florida halftime speech goes viral
Kirby went off. That's my coach.
- Yahoo Sports Canada
McDavid takes apparent jab at Tortorella: 'I guess I gotta just shut up' about penalties
It doesn’t appear the Oilers captain is taking Tortorella all too seriously.
- Entertainment Weekly
Josh Martinez opens up about Ashley Mitchell's The Challenge exit: 'I wish her all the best'
"The only people that know the truth is the cast that was there at that point in the game and production," he tells EW.
- Associated Press
Chiefs to discuss future of Arrowhead Stadium in coming year
The Kansas City Chiefs plan to begin discussing the future of Arrowhead Stadium within the next year after the neighboring Royals announced plans earlier this year to explore moving to a new downtown ballpark. Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt said during his annual midseason availability Thursday that Royals owner John Sherman called him to discuss the baseball team's plans. Kauffman Stadium sits just across the parking lot from Arrowhead Stadium in the Truman Sports Complex, which is surrounded by sprawling parking lots just outside of Kansas City.
- MMA Junkie
Gilbert Burns gives ‘very deserving’ black belt to unbeaten Bellator heavyweight Steve Mowry
Gilbert Burns says of Steve Mowry, "I'll always be there to help him out with anything he needs."
- Hartford Courant
Hall of Famer Jim Calhoun stepping down as men’s basketball coach at Saint Joseph
Jim Calhoun, who has written a memorable postscript to his Hall-of-Fame coaching career at the University of Saint Joseph, will step down effective immediately as the men’s basketball coach. “You’ve got to know when it’s time,” Calhoun told the Courant Thursday. “We’re a really good team. The program is in great shape, we’re going in the right direction, now’s the time.” Calhoun, 79, who led ...
- Associated Press
Australia cricket captain resigns after "sexting" scandal
Tim Paine took over the Australian test cricket team captaincy following one of the country's biggest and most embarrassing international scandals. Paine quit as test captain on Friday after being investigated by Cricket Australia for sending explicit text messages to a female co-worker four years ago. Veteran wicketkeeper Paine was named in a News Corp. report as being at the center of the sexting scandal.