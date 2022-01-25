Karate instructor in Branchburg charged with sexually assaulting students

A Warren County man man who works as a martial arts instructor in Branchburg has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two teenage girls.

Vincent Damiano, 44, of Washington Township, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, Somerset County Prosecutor Michael H. Robertson announced.

Damiano was lodged in the Somerset County Jail and released following a detention hearing, Robertson said.

According to the prosecutor, on Nov. 22, 2021, a woman alleged being sexually assaulted by Damiano when she was 17. The woman, who was interviewed by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit, alleged incidents of sexual assault occurred in Branchburg, Asbury (Warren County) and Lebanon between May and July 2019, the prosecutor said,

On Nov. 24, 2021, the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office was notified that a second woman had allegedly been sexually assaulted by Damiano when she was between the ages of 16 and 18, according to Robertson. The woman was interviewed by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes and Child Abuse Unit and alleged incidents of sexual assault occurred in Branchburg and Asbury between July and July 2019, Robertson said.

NEWS: NJ Attorney General releases video of Hillsborough man killed in police shooting

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes Unit 908-231-7100 or the Branchburg Township Police Department at 908-526-3830 or via the STOPit app.

Information also can be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: NJ karate instructor charged with sexually assaulting students