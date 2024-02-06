Karbassi has challenger in District 2 council race in Fresno. What are their priorities?

Fresno City Councilmember Mike Karbassi is wrapping up his first four-year term representing District 2, encompassing much of northwest Fresno. He is challenged by political newcomer Matthew Gillian in his re-election bid.

The Fresno Bee submitted questions to each of the candidates, and asked each to respond with answers of in the neighborhood of 200 words if possible. Their responses are offered here and presented in the order in which they were received.

Mike Karbassi

Age: 40

Occupation: City Council member, small business owner

Education: Bachelor’s degree, business administration - entrepreneurship, California State University, Fresno

Offices held: appointed to Fresno City Council District 2 seat in 2019, re-elected in 2020.

Campaign website: www.MikeforFresno.com

Q: Fresno has repeatedly been described as having a homelessness crisis. The state has provided millions of dollars for the city to convert old motels into shelters, but what kinds of solutions would you favor? Providing lots for safe camps? Large congregate shelters? Tiny homes? What locations in your district could suit some of these solutions?

A: The State of California is in a homelessness crisis. Rather than focus on how Sacramento got us here, it would be better to focus on what we are doing right in Fresno. To everyone’s surprise, the latest Point-In-Time count showed a slight decrease in Fresno’s homeless population. Gone are the days where hundreds of the unhoused were camping along our freeways and constantly starting dangerous fires. It may be hard to see right now, but Fresno is trending in the right direction. But we have a very long road ahead.

The very first step is to get our unhoused into a safe space. That is why I will continue to support converting motels into safe shelters with onsite wraparound services. Transportation should not be an impediment to addressing this critical issue. This is why shelters and rapid housing should continue to be located where the County already provides social services – not in northwest Fresno. We have just begun turning the tide.

Our problems are too great to be impeded by petty political bickering. I have proven that I have the temperament to work across the political aisle and will continue partnering with Fresno County and nonprofits to keep up our momentum. Tiny homes and ADUs can go a long way to provide more housing units. That’s why I co-authored legislation creating the city’s Cottage Home Program. In literally one afternoon, you can pull plans and permits to build your own tiny home. We should make it this easy for all housing.

Q: About one out of five residents in the city of Fresno have income that falls below poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the median sales price of homes has climbed by about 106% over the past 10 years. How would you promote greater housing affordability? And what is your position on rent control?

A: We must do our part to increase the average income of Fresno’s working families by attracting high-value job creators to Fresno. There are major advantages for new businesses to come to Fresno and we owe it to ourselves to capitalize on that. We cannot afford to allow special interests funded by outside money to weaponize the CEQA process through meritless lawsuits. California already has the strictest environmental standards in the nation. This is a dangerous political agenda that is funded on the backs of Fresno’s working families. For one major industrial employer in Fresno, a majority of their workers live in the 93722 zip code. These are northwest Fresno residents and I will continue to defend their rights to high-value jobs.

California has a shortage of housing – that’s one of the biggest reasons why rents are so high in our state vs. others. This is a problem that we can literally build ourselves out of. We need to streamline the process to build all forms housing in Fresno so long as they are planned out appropriately.

The State of California enacted a sweeping rent cap in 2020, yet rents are still rising. This contrasts with national trends which show that median residential rents have actually been dropping. Florida alone has seen a 9.21% decrease in median rents in the last year. What does that tell you?

Q: Beyond homelessness and housing, what do you see as the most important issue facing your district, and how would you approach dealing with it?

A: There are several critical issues that are impacting northwest Fresno residents. Now that we have been able to dramatically reduce violent crime rates citywide, we will turn the focus on other crimes that impact the quality of life for residents and small businesses. Efforts to combat street racing and sideshows have seen progress. Now, we must reduce the number of distracted drivers and red-light runners on our roads. Our new dedicated Organized Retail Crime team will ensure that residents and workers can feel safe when frequenting Fresno’s businesses so that we do not turn into San Francisco.

Improving infrastructure on our roads and in our northwest Fresno neighborhoods will continue to be a major priority. There are visible benefits from large projects like Veterans Boulevard, which has resulted in reduced commute times for those traveling between Herndon and Shaw. I will continue to bring our tax dollars back into northwest Fresno to eliminate potholes, repair sidewalks, and upgrade traffic signals and crosswalks around our schools to protect our most treasured resource, our kids.

One passion project is greater access to the majestic San Joaquin River which literally runs through the norther border of the district. As the Chairperson of the San Joaquin River Conservancy, I have worked closely with several important partners and staff to focus funding on multiple access points and to extend the Eaton trail. In a few short years, there will be four easy access points so that all residents can enjoy more recreation like kayaking, fishing and nature walks.

Matthew Gillian

Age: 41

Occupation: Executive director

Education: Bachelor’s degree, music business, California State University, Northridge

Other offices held: None

Campaign website: GillianForFresno.com

Q: Fresno has repeatedly been described as having a homelessness crisis. The state has provided millions of dollars for the city to convert old motels into shelters, but what kinds of solutions would you favor? Providing lots for safe camps? Large congregate shelters? Tiny homes? What locations in your district could suit some of these solutions?

During my time as a board member of the Dakota Eco Garden, an eco village project where we champion the exploration of utilizing tiny homes as a model for infill development, offering transitional housing solutions for unhoused individuals within our district. While the compact footprint of tiny homes offers undeniable advantages, I firmly believe that a successful initiative cannot solely rely on housing units. Access to comprehensive wraparound services is equally crucial in facilitating a genuine pathway to permanent stability.

There are potential locations within the east and west side of District 2 that possess promising attributes for infill development. These areas not only hold suitable land opportunities but also boast proximity to existing medical facilities or clinics, a vital consideration for ensuring residents’ well-being.

Q: About one out of five residents in the city of Fresno have income that falls below poverty level. However, the average market-rate apartment rent rose by almost 43% in the Fresno metro area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the median sales price of homes has climbed by about 106% over the past 10 years. How would you promote greater housing affordability? And what is your position on rent control?

Rising housing costs put a strain on individuals and families, making it difficult to secure safe and stable housing. Some of the ways I may promote greater housing affordability in Fresno are:

Increase Housing Supply

Zone for Density -- Encourage higher-density development, particularly near job centers and public transportation, to maximize land use and create more housing options.

Streamline Permitting Processes -- Reduce bureaucratic hurdles and delays in the construction process to incentivize developers to build more affordable housing units.

Invest in Public-Private Partnerships -- Collaborate with private developers to leverage public funding and resources for the development of affordable housing projects.

Utilize Innovative Housing Solutions -- Explore alternative housing models like tiny homes and social housing developments to cater to diverse needs and budgets. Incorporate retail and green spaces within these these alternatative housing community models.

Preserve Existing Affordable Housing:

Strengthen Tenant Protections -- prevent unfair displacement and promote housing stability

Engage the Community (far in advance):

Foster collaboration and dialogue among stakeholders, including residents, policymakers, developers, and non-profit organizations, to develop comprehensive solutions.

I am all for rent control. But it is just one tool among many for addressing housing affordability, and it should be part of a broader strategy that also focuses on increasing housing supply and addressing income inequality.

Q: Beyond homelessness and housing, what do you see as the most important issue facing your district, and how would you approach dealing with it?

A pressing issue facing District 2, and many districts nationwide, is ensuring accessible and affordable healthcare for our aging population, often referred to as the “silver wave.” This challenge takes on various forms, but transportation to appointments stands out as a critical concern with far-reaching consequences.

As our population ages, the need for regular medical care increases. However, transportation barriers can significantly hinder access to necessary appointments, leading to:

Delayed diagnoses and treatment

Increased strain on family caregivers

Social isolation and loneliness

These transportation barriers don’t just impact the “silver wave”; they ripple through families and communities:

Increased burden on caregivers

Reduced workforce participation

Intergenerational strain

Several strategies can be implemented to improve access to healthcare for older adults and alleviate the burden on their families:

Expand public transportation

Develop non-emergency medical transportation programs

Promote volunteer driver programs

Remember, addressing transportation barriers requires a collaborative effort:

Engage community stakeholders

Leverage data and research

Seek funding and partnerships

By prioritizing accessible and affordable healthcare for our aging population, we invest in the well-being of not only the “silver wave” but also the next generation and the entire community. By working together, we can create a more equitable and supportive environment where everyone thrives.