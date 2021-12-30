Kardashian family release statement after killing of former manager Angela Kukawski

The Kardashian family have released a statement following the killing of their former manager Angela Kukawski.

Detectives in the US have launched a murder investigation after the death of the celebrity business manager.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said Kukawski’s boyfriend, Jason Barker, had been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Kukawski, an employee of Boulevard Management, previously represented celebrities including Kim Kardashian and rapper Nicki Minaj.

The manager, from Sherman Oaks, Los Angeles, was reported missing on 22 December.

The following day (23 December), officers from the LAPD and Simi Valley Police Department discovered Kukawski’s body inside her vehicle, which was parked on Patricia Avenue in Simi Valley.

In a statement to People magazine, the Kardashian-Jenner family wrote: “Angela was truly the best. She cared about every one of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

Minaj also took to social media to express condolences for her former manager’s death.

“Hardest working, most reliable, sweetest person you could ever know. You didn’t deserve this, Angela. My heart is breaking for your children. Rest in Peace,” she posted on Instagram.