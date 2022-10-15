'The Kardashians' fans accuse the show of rewriting history after parts of Kim Kardashian's controversial advice for businesswomen were cut out

Kim Kardashian in New York City on September 9, 2022. Gotham/GC Images

"The Kardashians" fans say the show edited Kim Kardashian's controversial advice for women in business.

A new episode shows the backlash Kim received after she told businesswomen to get up and work.

The second half of Kim's comment was cut from the show, leaving fans speculating online.

"The Kardashians" fans accused the show of editing out the most controversial comment made by Kim Kardashian when she shared her advice for women in business.

The latest episode of the Hulu show aired on Thursday and documents the backlash Kim faced after she was asked in a March Variety interview about her best advice for women in business. In the piece, Kim, her sisters Khloé, Kourtney, and her mother Kris spoke about their companies.

Kim said she had "the best advice" for women in business: "Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days." Following the interview, social media users criticized Kim for not acknowledging how her privilege was crucial to her success, Insider previously reported.

Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian at the E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019. Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/Getty Images

However, in the new episode of "The Kardashians," Kim's original statement was cut to solely show the first part of the sentence, noticeably leaving out her statement, "nobody wants to work these days."

Some eagle-eyed fans of the show noticed the subtle difference and have since taken to social media to speculate that it was cut down to rewrite history.

Nevertheless, Twitter user @beautifulnerdme wrote the show's editing was a "Pathetic attempt to gaslight people into thinking they 'misunderstood,'" Kim's comments. Another Twitter user @Merryn_Porter named Kim individually, accusing her of "rewriting history" by editing the "worst of what she said from the show and then pretending it wasn't that bad."

Over on Reddit, one user began a discussion thread accusing the show of "blatantly changing the narrative" on viewers by cutting out the latter part of Kim's statement.

Responding to the thread, another user accused the show and the Kardashians of knowing "exactly what they're doing."

"They know that by not adding that line into the show, it wouldn't be as difficult to explain away. It doesn't matter though. Their target audience really does not see how calculating they really are," they wrote.

Another wrote that when they noticed the statement was different, they immediately stopped watching.

The Skims founder previously said her comments were "taken out of context." On Thursday's episode, she apologized in a confessional and said people "misunderstood" the intention behind the statement.

A representative for Kim Kardashian declined to comment.

