Kardex AG (VTX:KARN) Will Pay A €4.50 Dividend In 2 Days

It looks like Kardex AG (VTX:KARN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 2 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 16th of April to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of April.

The upcoming dividend for Kardex will put a total of CHF4.50 per share in shareholders' pockets, up from last year's total dividends of CHF4.23. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Kardex's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Kardex has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Check out our latest analysis for Kardex

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Kardex is paying out an acceptable 72% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year, it paid out more than three-quarters (89%) of its free cash flow generated, which is fairly high and may be starting to limit reinvestment in the business.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

SWX:KARN Historical Dividend Yield April 12th 2020 More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Kardex's earnings per share have risen 13% per annum over the last five years. It paid out more than three-quarters of its earnings in the last year, even though earnings per share are growing rapidly. We're surprised that management has not elected to reinvest more in the business to accelerate growth further.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Kardex has delivered 24% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Kardex worth buying for its dividend? It's good to see earnings are growing, since all of the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run. However, we'd also note that Kardex is paying out more than half of its earnings and cash flow as profits, which could limit the dividend growth if earnings growth slows. To summarise, Kardex looks okay on this analysis, although it doesn't appear a stand-out opportunity.

So while Kardex looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. We've identified 3 warning signs with Kardex (at least 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

We wouldn't recommend just buying the first dividend stock you see, though. Here's a list of interesting dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.