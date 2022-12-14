Kardex Holding (VTX:KARN) Looks To Prolong Its Impressive Returns

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at Kardex Holding's (VTX:KARN) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Kardex Holding, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.28 = €57m ÷ (€333m - €126m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Kardex Holding has an ROCE of 28%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 16%.

In the above chart we have measured Kardex Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Kardex Holding.

The Trend Of ROCE

Kardex Holding deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 25% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 28%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In summary, we're delighted to see that Kardex Holding has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 55% to shareholders over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

On a final note, we found 3 warning signs for Kardex Holding (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

