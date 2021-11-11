Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son sentenced to 180 days in jail for stabbing

Adam Abdul-Jabbar, son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, was sentenced to 180 days in jail Wednesday for stabbing his Southern California neighbor Raymond Windsor with a hunting knife during a June 9, 2020 argument over trash cans, prosecutors tell NBC News.

Windsor was 60 years old at the time of the incident and suffered injuries to his head, back, neck and side. Prosecutors add Abdul-Jabbar’s actions were so severe he fractured Windsor’s skull and Windsor nearly died of blood loss after collapsing outside of the hospital.

Abdul-Jabbar was charged for the stabbing in August 2020.

The basketball legend's 29-year-old son was facing a maximum sentence of 9 years in prison and pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Abdul-Jabbar accepted a court offer from Orange County judge Derek Johnson.

Sentencing is stayed until January 7, 2022 so that Abdul-Jabbar can apply for home confinement instead of incarceration, the DA’s office said, adding that probation officials will decide whether he will be permitted home confinement.

Prosecutors objected to the plea offer, and a sentencing brief has been sealed. The Orange County District Attorney's office said it was "furious" with the sentence, claiming the punishment did not fit the crime, and told NBC News that Windsor appeared in court on Tuesday to implore the judge to send Abdul-Jabbar to prison.

“This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice,” said Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer. “This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office vehemently objected to this court offer of 6 months — which could potentially be served as home confinement — because we believe the complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trashcans is so egregious it warranted prison time. The victim in this case has not only suffered serious physical issues, he is suffering from the trauma of having to relive this violent attack every day he walks out into his front yard. This is nothing short of appalling.”

In a statement emailed to NBC News, Shawn Holley, Abdul-Jabbar’s attorney, said "the facts underlying this matter are highly disputed.

"What isn’t disputed is that Adam immediately called 911 and fully cooperated with law enforcement. The other party did not. Adam’s account was bolstered by those who know both parties. In order to move on with his life, Adam agreed to plead guilty for 2 years probation and 180 days of house arrest."