‘Karen’ called out for approaching Black neighbor over ‘Tigger’ flag: ‘We have rules’

Another ‘Karen’ has gone viral for harassing a Black person and this time the woman’s fury was over her neighbor’s Tigger flag.

TikToker Ambrosia claims she was banned from the platform after sharing a video of a white woman complaining about a flag hanging from her house that featured the Winnie The Pooh character, Tigger. The flag was hanging next to one of the American flag.

Ambrosia shared security camera footage of her altercation with the unidentified woman she dubbed another ‘Karen.’ As theGRIO previously reported, while the official origins of the name Karen being used as a pejorative are unclear, popular speculation is that it was popularized due to a joke from stand-up comedian Dane Cook in 2005.

Ambrosia’s video shows the woman knocking at her front door and announcing that she doesn’t like the flag of the cartoon character.

“I want to talk about this Tigger flag,” the woman stated, as reported by The Sun. “I don’t like it.”

‘Karen’ said the American flag was “real nice” but the Tigger flag — not so much.

“And we have rules,” the woman continued. “I don’t want to have to go find out what they are, but I don’t like that.”

The woman went on about “rules for the community,” with Ambrosia noting that their neighborhood does not have a homeowner’s association.

“I’m just saying I don’t like it. It makes it look tacky — it makes the neighborhood look tacky.”

A woman is angered by a Tigger flag in a viral TikTok video. (Credit: screenshot)

Ambrosia responded, “It doesn’t [look tacky], but that’s okay,” she said. “You’re allowed your opinion.”

‘Karen’ eventually leaves but not before saying she is going to “find out” those rules.

Ambrosia later posted a follow-up video of the flag showing Tigger picking daisies and said she had been briefly banned from TikTok for posting it.

“I appealed it and they put it back up, but apparently y’all get mad,” she said.

Over the last several years instances of ‘Karens gone wild’ have been on the uptick in news headlines, with white women all over the country being assigned the moniker for racist antics – big and small.

Now it appears the social justice implications of that name have caused parents to shy away from it, theGrio reported.

According to the HuffPost, new data from the Social Security Administration suggests ‘Karen’ has fallen from grace with new parents in 2020, ranking No. 831 in popularity in the United States for female baby names last year. This is the lowest ranking the previously popular ‘Karen’ has ever had on the list since 1932.

“It’s usually used as a pejorative for middle-aged white women,” explained Matt Schimkowitz, a senior editor at Know Your Meme, an online meme encyclopedia, said.

“It’s almost like they have an entitlement, where they’re kind of lording their privilege over another.”

Only a measly 439 babies were named Karen in 2019 and in 2020 that number dropped to 325. This is a stark contrast to 1965, when Karen was at its peak popularity, with almost 33,000 given that name.

