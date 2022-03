Axios

A majority of Americans believe President Biden has not been "tough enough" on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine but are concerned about the U.S. being drawn into an all-out war with Russia, according to a poll published on Monday by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.Why it matters: The results indicate that those polled believe the U.S. should continue sending humanitarian and military aid to Ukraine while increasing sanctions on Russia, even at the risk of damaging