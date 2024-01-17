Karen Guarasi named general manager of Asbury Park Press

ASBURY PARK – The Asbury Park Press announced on Wednesday that Karen Guarasi has been named general manager of the Asbury Park market.

In this role, Guarasi will work closely with the executive editor to strengthen local connection points with businesses and brands to drive community-based strategies and engagement effective Feb. 5.With over 30 years of experience, Guarasi has held various roles as an accomplished, visionary leader in the Gannett New Jersey markets.

In the past 14 years, as the regional vice president of sales for the Asbury Park Press and other Gannett New Jersey and Pennsylvania markets, she has worked with her team and the business community to drive impactful marketing campaigns.

Karen’s expertise lies in developing integrated marketing plans that seamlessly blend traditional and digital approaches, fostering engagement and loyalty among readers. Karen has served the business and charitable community over the years and serves on the board of the New Jersey Press Association and the Monmouth & Ocean Business Development Committee.“We are excited to work closely with Karen as the general manager in the Asbury Park market to ensure the continued strength and success of the Asbury Park Press while working with the USA TODAY Network across the country,” said Phil Freedman, executive editor of the Asbury Park Press. “Empowering our community to thrive is critical to our success and Karen will be a key partner as we implement strategic plans to benefit consumers, partners and this community that we care deeply about.”

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Asbury Park Press names Karen Guarasi general manager