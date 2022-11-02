Karen Who Harassed Terrell Owens Faces Charges For Filing False Report

Caitlin Davis, the woman who harassed NFL legend Terrell Owens in August after accusing him of speeding in a neighborhood, is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of false reports. According to TMZ, court documents state the woman “knowingly” gave “false information to a law enforcement officer” about the dispute.

Davis, who is scheduled to appear in court in December for a hearing, can face jail time if convicted.

As Blavity previously reported, Owens streamed the dispute live on Instagram in August. While the white woman accused Owens of running a stop sign, the former NFL receiver said there wasn’t a stop sign and he wasn’t speeding.

The dispute continued as the woman said Owens “got out of his car and started harassing me.”

“You’re telling me I almost hit you and I didn’t,” Owens replied.

Raising her voice, the woman said, “You didn’t have to get out of your f**kin’ car.”

“You didn’t have to talk to me that way either, Karen,” Owens replied.

Davis launched a racial tirade during the argument, saying, “You’re a Black man approaching a white woman.”

“You put your car in park and you came after me,” she added.

“First of all, I didn’t come after you. You can stop all of that, Karen,” the retired athlete responded.

Owens reflected on the incident when he recently spoke with Chris Cuomo on NewsNation. The former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver said he is glad to see the woman facing charges.

“If the roles were reversed, they would be going to the full extent of the law to charge me,” he said.

Owens also spoke up for many other Black people who face similar Karens.