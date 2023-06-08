Karen Hayes will be sworn in Monday to fill school board vacancy after selection by board

Karen Hayes on Wednesday after being selected by the Columbia Board of Education to fill a board vacancy on June 7, 2023, in Columbia, Mo. She will be sworn in on Monday.

Karen Hayes, a former Columbia Public Schools teacher, was selected Wednesday by the Columbia Board of Education to fill a board vacancy after interviews with three finalists.

Hayes, director of a federal Educational Opportunity Center housed at Columbia College, will be sworn in at Monday's board meeting.

The vacancy was created when Katherine Sasser resigned from the board, saying she intended to move out of state because Missouri had become unsafe for LGBTQ+ families like hers.

Hayes taught at Oakland Middle School from 2001 to 2005.

Hayes is Black where the board since April has been all white.

"You all bring some voice and representation to parts of our community that might not be represented now," board member Jeanne Snodgrass said to all three finalists for the board vacancy.

The board interviewed Hayes, former school board member Jan Mees and former school board candidate Andrea Lisenby.

"I can't believe the stress you're under right now," Mees said after the interviews, but before board balloting.

"The dance-off is off the table?" joked Lisenby.

"I wanted a long division problem," said board member John Lyman.

Board members cast ballots to determine a majority decision, with just one round required. Five board members marked Hayes as their choice, with Blake Willoughby choosing Mees.

During questioning, Lisenby said she has a daughter with physical, cognitive and developmental disabilities, with whom she has spent the past nine years navigating special education in CPS.

Lisenby ran for school board in 2022.

The school board and administration has improved its transparency, she said.

"We've become more honest about where we stand and where we can improve," Lisenby said.

With her, the board gets experience, Mees said. Mees served 12 years - four terms - on the board, She also worked as a library media specialist in CPS before her board service.

"You'll get a seasoned veteran," Mees said. "I'm a team player and I'm for team CPS."

Board-certified and master teachers aren't distributed around school buildings appropriately, Hayes said.

Students succeed when they have experienced teachers, she said.

She called the school system "one of the jewels of our community."

She learned things while teaching in CPS, she said.

"There's not a bad school in Columbia, Missouri," she said.

There's some lingering bad feelings from students and parents of Battle High School and Battle Elementary School about how the boundaries were decided, Hayes said.

"The parents don't feel like they were listened to," Hayes said.

Parents also don't understand lottery schools and how they can get their children into one, she said.

Mees, who said she was on the board when decisions were made about Battle High School and elementary school boundaries., said school boundaries are never easy.

The board's community engagement can improve, Hayes said.

"I believe the relationship the board has with the community is not as deep as it should be," Hayes said.

She was asked if she would run for a full term.

"I don't have a clue," Hayes said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com or 573-815-1719. He's on Twitter at @rmckinney9.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Karen Hayes chosen to fill vacancy on Columbia Board of Education