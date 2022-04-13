Karen Katz Joins Intermix’s Board

Lisa Lockwood
·2 min read

Karen Katz, former president and chief executive officer of Neiman Marcus Group, has been elected to the board of Intermix, bringing the total to six board members.

“Karen is an inspirational leader with deep experience in the luxury retail sector,” said Jyothi Rao, CEO of Intermix. “We’re excited to welcome her to Intermix’s board of directors and to leverage her product and customer-centric approach as we strengthen our position in the market. Her unique perspective will enhance our plans for accelerated growth and best-in-class customer experience, positioning Intermix to shape the future of multibrand retail.”

As the former president and CEO of Neiman Marcus Group, Katz led the company through its digital transformation. Among her accomplishments were leveraging Neiman Marcus’ brick-and-mortar presence to launch its omnichannel strategy, integrating customers’ online and in-store experiences through technology and personalization. After eight years as CEO and 33 years with the company in various posts, she retired in 2018.

Katz serves on three company boards: Under Armour, The RealReal and Humana Healthcare. She also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and is an advisor to several startups in the technology, service and product spaces. She is also the chairman of the board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.

“I am thrilled to join Intermix’s board of directors and to partner with Jyothi and the entire team alongside Altamont Capital Partners,” Katz said. “Intermix is well positioned to be an industry leader, and I am looking forward to help build the next generation of a customer focused, multibrand fashion retailer.”

Last May, Gap Inc. agreed to sell Intermix to private equity firm Altamont Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum. Altamont acquired the entire Intermix business, including all store leases, e-commerce and assets. Intermix, which was founded in 1993, has 29 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channels.

Karen Katz, Emma Grede Join The RealReal’s Board

Karen Katz Saying Goodbye to Neiman Marcus

Intermix Launches Be Bold Campaign Featuring New and Noteworthy Brands

Intermix Is Latest Retailer to Partner With NuOrder

