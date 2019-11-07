Karen Pence discusses the 2020 campaign, her pitch to women voters and the backlash over her teaching job

WASHINGTON – Since her husband was elected vice president in 2016, Karen Pence has had to navigate the non-elected but public role of second lady.

She's used the platform to advocate for military families and to promote art therapy and bee conservation.

A watercolor artist, Pence has collaborated with her daughter on a series of children's books about the family rabbit.

And her return to the classroom this year to teach art at a Christian elementary school drew headlines because the school bans gay students and teachers.

As Pence steps up her involvement in the 2020 reelection campaign, she talked with USA TODAY about her campaign role and other issues.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

QUESTION: You’ve increased your social media presence and recently participated in a “Women for Trump” event in Minnesota. Is this an expansion of your campaign role?

Pence: That’s an interesting question to me because I’ve been campaigning since 1987 so it’s kind of funny for people to think that I’m suddenly campaigning. It may have that appearance, though, to people.

Actually, it’s been kind of fun. I think now the campaign is starting to realize that I want to be part of the campaign. I want to go and do what I can and do my part. And so they’re sending things my way more and more.

Second Lady Karen Pence talks to USA TODAY from the sun room of the Vice President's residence. More

QUESTION: Is this very different from what you did in 2016?

Pence: I think in 2016 we were just planning it day by day. Where are we needed?, Where do we need to go? In 2016, (my daughter) Charlotte and I campaigned on the trail almost every single day. If I wasn’t there, Charlotte was there … I just think it probably would’ve been too much to organize it, to use us more. It was better for us to go as a team.

QUESTION: Are there particular places you’ll be deployed most?

Pence: No. It’s really all over the place. I’m kind of the low man on the totem pole. Mike likes to say, 'If you want hundreds, you invite Mike Pence. If you want thousands, you invite Donald Trump.’ So for me, it’s maybe like, 100 or 200.

A lot of the things I go to are things that wouldn’t really fit the vice president or the first lady. And they’re things that I’m like, 'I can go. I can go do this. Put me in coach.’

QUESTION: It's been reported that you were upset with your husband on election night because of Trump's unexpected victory. Are you trying to show your loyalty to the ticket?

Pence: Don’t believe everything you read. I’d like to know where that story came from. Because everybody was so exhausted. I don’t even remember, 3 or 4 a.m., whatever it was. So all I can figure is someone must have seen me make a face or something like 'I’m hungry' or 'I’m tired' or something and decided I was disappointed in the race or something.

Honestly, and we said this over and over and over, on the 2016 campaign trail, the excitement was – we’ve been in this for a long time. We’d never seen that kind of excitement. We really did think we were going to win. We really, really did. So, it’s funny that that story got written. I don’t know where that came from.

I love being part of this ticket, part of this administration.

QUESTION: Polls show Trump has lost support among women. Do you have a particular message for them?

Pence: So, for me, I just think if a woman is looking at whether or not to vote for Donald Trump, one of the things she has to look at is the jobs. She has to look at the fact that this is someone who cares about women reaching their full potential, about women being empowered. To me, that’s a very strong woman’s issue.

QUESTION: A lot of the concerns, though, seem to be about Trump's behavior. Are you essentially acting as a character witness?