Karen Read, who is accused of killing Braintree's John O'Keefe, alleges 'cover-up'

DEDHAM − The Mansfield woman accused of killing her boyfriend, a Boston police officer from Braintree, spoke to reporters Wednesday and said she, her family and her lawyers "have marshaled every resource to get the truth," alleging there's been a "cover-up," WCVB reported.

"It feels we're the only ones fighting for the truth of what happened," said Karen Read, 42, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, 46, in Canton last year.

When asked directly Wednesday if she committed the crime, Read said, "We know who did it. And we know who spearheaded this cover-up."

Read's attorney said, "No, she didn't do it. This is an innocent woman."

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her vehicle outside a friend's house in Canton after a night of drinking on Jan. 29, 2022. O'Keefe was found unresponsive in the heavy snow outside the home on Fairview Road the following morning. He was pronounced dead at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.

In April, Read's defense team issued a statement saying it had "uncovered evidence that not only establishes her innocence but points to others' involvement in the tragic death of Officer O'Keefe."

More: Prosecutors: Defense waging 'fishing expedition' in death of Boston cop from Braintree

At the same time, the defense filed motions seeking an analysis of cellphones belonging to two people linked to the property where O'Keefe died.

The Norfolk County district attorney's office accused Read's team of waging "a 'fishing expedition' for evidence of a purported conspiracy amongst these witnesses supported merely by speculation and conjecture."

During Wednesday's hearing, the judge ruled against holding an evidentiary hearing that would have included testimony from witnesses. Attorneys were permitted to argue about cellphone evidence the defense is seeking from the owner of the home where O'Keefe died and his sister-in-law. The homeowner is also a Boston police officer.

The judge set the next hearing for July 25.

More: South Shore pair accused of fraud involving Quincy, Weymouth sober homes

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Woman accused of killing cop from Braintree alleges 'cover-up'