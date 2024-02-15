Karen Read appears in court for motion to delay murder trial

Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, returned to court Thursday for a motion to delay her murder trial.

Despite a request from prosecutors and Read’s defense, Judge Cannonne said she wasn’t going to make a decision Thursday to delay the March 12 trial date.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe in Canton.

Updates from Boston 25′s Ted Daniel:

Should add, Judge asked if defense was waiting for any dog DNA evidence.

Yannetti said NO.

The defense has claimed John O’Keefe was bitten by a dog. I haven’t seen any filings from the defense with dog dna results. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

We are done and in a holding pattern. The Judge said she wants to see how quickly all outstanding items come in before she will consider delaying the trial scheduled for March. #boston25 pic.twitter.com/jsbp9pm9yE — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

Judge is now going through the items of evidence that haven’t come back yet including reports from Verizon, Google, and a DNA lab #boston25 #karenread — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

It appears the Feds want both sides in the Karen Read case to sign a protective order (likely limiting what they can disclose publicly about the fed investigation) before the federal findings are turned over #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/DXVdlbU4o7 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

Read's attorney David Yannetti says Feds emailed last night that they plan to turn over their findings in the coming days. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

Judge Cannonne says she is not going to delay the trial date today. She says she appreciates that both sides need to hear from US Atty. #boston25 — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

I'm in the courtroom for the 2pm Karen Read hearing. Lot of media in the press area because the Lopes case (still in deliberations) is in the same courtroom. My colleague @DrewKaredes is here for that. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) February 15, 2024

25 Investigates: Letters between feds, Norfolk DA released in Karen Read case

A filing obtained by 25 Investigates last week revealed that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and lawyers for Read had filed a joint motion in Norfolk County Superior Court asking to push back her March trial date.

Prosecutors and defense want the court to change the March 12 trial date to a hearing date instead – “in the interests of justice,” according to the filing.

25 Investigates: Defense wants Read case tossed over prosecutor conduct, ‘cover-up’ allegations

Her lawyers claim a wide-ranging conspiracy of local and state law enforcement officials has framed Read – but prosecutors deny that and say there’s no evidence of such a scheme.

Both sides say they are still waiting to hear what federal authorities have uncovered in their probe of the case.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.

High bail for girlfriend charged with manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston police officer

Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe

Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe

25 Investigates: Search warrant alleges Karen Read conspired with ‘Turtleboy’ blogger

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

