Karen Read appears in court for motion to delay murder trial

Karen Read, the woman charged in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, returned to court Thursday for a motion to delay her murder trial.

Despite a request from prosecutors and Read’s defense, Judge Cannonne said she wasn’t going to make a decision Thursday to delay the March 12 trial date.

Read is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Officer John O’Keefe in Canton.

Updates from Boston 25′s Ted Daniel:

A filing obtained by 25 Investigates last week revealed that Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey and lawyers for Read had filed a joint motion in Norfolk County Superior Court asking to push back her March trial date.

Prosecutors and defense want the court to change the March 12 trial date to a hearing date instead – “in the interests of justice,” according to the filing.

Her lawyers claim a wide-ranging conspiracy of local and state law enforcement officials has framed Read – but prosecutors deny that and say there’s no evidence of such a scheme.

Both sides say they are still waiting to hear what federal authorities have uncovered in their probe of the case.

Karen Read, 41, of Mansfield, Mass., is charged with manslaughter in the Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, death of Boston police Officer John O’Keefe. O'Keefe, 46, was off duty at the time of his death.
Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe
Karen Read is arraigned in Stoughton District court accused of manslaughter in death of off-duty Boston Police officer John O'Keefe
