Karen Read expected to appear in court for motions hearing

A motions hearing is scheduled for Friday morning in the case of Karen Read.

Read, a Massachusetts woman is accused of killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe by backing into him with her SUV and letting him die in a snowstorm.

25 Investigates has uncovered that one of the issues expected to be discussed is the letters sent between the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office and federal authorities about the case.

The request comes weeks after 25 Investigates reported that Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey had sent a letter to the Department of Justice in May, requesting that the federal probe of the Karen Read case be transferred out of Massachusetts, based on potential conflicts with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boston.

Morrissey’s letter provides the first official confirmation that the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts is looking into the arrest and prosecution of Read.

O’Keefe’s body was found just after 6 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022, outside the Canton home of another Boston officer named Brian Albert. Police charged Read with second-degree murder and said she struck O’Keefe while driving in reverse after dropping him off at the Albert home following a night of drinking.

Read’s lawyers have alleged she’s being framed.

The Norfolk DA’s office wants that letter and others, that Morrisey and his first assistant exchanged with federal authorities in Boston and at the Department of Justice in Washington D.C., impounded. The DA’s office shared the letters with Read’s Defense team on December 4th as discovery.

Boston 25 will be in court for the hearing and will keep you posted throughout the day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

