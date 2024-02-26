Karen Read, woman charged in murder of Boston police officer boyfriend, due back in court

Karen Read, the woman charged in connection with the murder of her Boston police officer boyfriend, is due back in court Monday afternoon.

Read is slated to appear in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for a hearing in connection with the case at 2 p.m.

Prosecutors have alleged that Read backed over her boyfriend, Officer John O’Keefe, and left him to die in a January 2022 blizzard in Canton. She is charged with second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter, and leaving the scene of a collision in connection with his death.

25 Investigates reported last week that a new filing from the prosecution indicated O’Keefe’s DNA was found on Read’s broken taillight and that testing found tiny pieces of taillight in his clothing were consistent with broken pieces from Read’s taillight.

Read’s lawyers declined to comment last week.

Read’s lawyers claim she is being framed in a massive cover-up, and that feds have been investigating the probe into O’Keefe’s death.

Earlier this month, a filing obtained by 25 Investigates showed Read’s trial might begin later than scheduled.

Prosecutors and defense want the court to change the March 12 trial date to a hearing date instead – “in the interests of justice,” according to the filing.

