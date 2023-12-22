Karen Sherwood appointed to Saugatuck Board of Education

SAUGATUCK — A new member has been appointed to the Saugatuck Public Schools Board of Education for the second time in as many months.

Longtime educator Karen Sherwood was appointed to the board during a meeting Monday, Dec. 18. She fills a vacancy created by the resignation of Marcy Weston.

Sherwood has more than 30 years of experience in public education as a teacher, building principal, superintendent and, most recently, deputy superintendent of human resources at Holland Public Schools. She retired from HPS at the end of the 2021-22 school year and is currently the assistant manager and HR director for Grand Haven Township.

"Having followed the exceptional work of Saugatuck Public Schools and being deeply committed to educational excellence, I am eager to contribute my skills, leadership experience and passion for community advocacy to the continued success of the district," Sherwood wrote in a press release.

Sherwood’s appointment covers the remainder of Weston’s term, which runs through 2026. The seat will be up for grabs that November.

This is the second appointment recently made to the board. In November, Amanda Frank was selected to replace Nathan Lowery, who moved out of district after eight years on the board.

Sherwood was among the candidates interviewed for that position, and was the top candidate for two board members. Because the board recently sought applications and conducted interviews, it opted to appoint Sherwood rather than repeat the process.

"Having interviewed her in November, we knew of her drive for effective communication and connection-building, paired with her empathetic approach to leadership," Board President Laura Zangara wrote in a release. "This community is fortunate to have such a qualified and fervent lifelong educator joining the board.”

During her interview in November, Sherwood said the most important skills for students to have at graduation are soft skills to work with others.

“You need all the academic pieces, but you need to be able to function in society,” she said. “Building relationships, how to do well in your job. Obviously some academics are in that, but getting along with other people.”

Sherwood added the size of the district is both a benefit and a challenge, saying it allows for a greater focus on each student, but can lead to fewer offerings.

“You have to work both ends with a small school.”

Weston was appointed to the board in 2020 and elected to a four-year term in November 2022. Her resignation comes as she plans to spend the winter in a warmer part of the country.

“(She) feared she would miss too many board meetings,” Superintendent Tim Travis wrote in an email to The Sentinel.

At the time of Weston’s appointment, there were rules in place allowing board members to participate and vote virtually, but those allowances have since been removed.

