Karenbauer pleads in child sex case

Mar. 22—A man who was secretly videotaped by a child while reportedly raping her 11-year-old sister entered a guilty plea in court on Monday.

Stephen Anthony Karenbauer, 56, of Park Avenue pleaded guilty to two felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child in the courtroom of Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox. The arrangement is considered an open plea, meaning he was not guaranteed any determined prison time in his sentence as part of the plea arrangement.

His sentencing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. June 30 in Cox's courtroom.

Karenbauer shot himself in the face with a 12-gauge shotgun Aug. 26 last year when police surrounded his house to arrest him on the charges stemming from incidents that reportedly occurred with the children, according to reports from police at the time.

He was incarcerated in the Lawrence County jail on Aug. 31, following his release from St. Elizabeth's Youngstown Hospital.

New Castle police Chief Bobby Salem reported the children's parents contacted police about the reported rape on Aug. 25.

Reported sexual assaults involving the children occurred on Aug. 19, according to a criminal complaint filed by city police. The matter was reported to police by the parents after their children, ages 10 and 11, told them what happened. Karenbauer was a family acquaintance.

They told their parents Karenbauer had been sexually assaulting them both "for awhile now," and "making them do things to him," according to the complaint.

The children told investigators in one instance, while Karenbauer reportedly was raping one of them, the other sibling hid in the bedroom and recorded it on a cell phone, the complaint states.

Karenbauer additionally is charged with rape of a child, four counts each of indecent assault of a person younger than 13 and two counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child in connection with the case. Those charges either were changed or will be dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Story continues

Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi, who is prosecuting the case, explained an open plea means at his sentencing hearing the prosecution and the defense each will argue before the judge what they recommend the appropriate sentence should be. The judge will ultimately decide his sentence.

The minimum range for each offense is six to 20 years in a state correctional institution.

Karenbauer also will have to undergo a sexually violent predator assessment. Regardless of the outcome of that assessment, he will likely be required to register under Megan's Law for the rest of his life, Sanchez-Parodi said.

Public Defender Lawrence Keith is Karenbauer's defense attorney in the case.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com