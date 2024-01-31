Kari Lake 'can't be bought' — except with a six-figure consulting fee

Former Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake speaks at Turning Point USA's 2023 America Fest in the Phoenix Convention Center on Dec. 17, 2023, in Phoenix, AZ.

Well, well, well.

It seems the politician now raising money off her claim that she “can’t be bought” was paid six figures to work as a “consultant” for a technology company while she was running full-time for governor.

Specifically, for a company that for most of that time was run by now-ex-state GOP Chairman Jeff DeWit, the chump she secretly recorded then outed 10 months later for asking her what it would take to keep her out of the Senate race.

Before DeWit was “corrupt,” it seems he was Lake’s boss, as president and CEO of Superfeed Technologies, according to state Corporation Commission records.

Lake was campaigning during 'work'

Tyler Bowyer, of Turning Point Action — and lest we forget, one of Arizona’s fake electors— is listed as the chairman of the board of the company, which developed a get-out-the-vote app used by Republicans.

Among Superfeed’s board members, as of paperwork filed with the state in December 2022, are Lori Frantzve, who is Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk’s mother-in-law, and Lori Klein Corbin, a former state legislator probably best known for that time she pointed her loaded pink gun at The Arizona Republic’s Richard Ruelas during an interview.

Lake was paid $101,507 to do consulting work for Superfeed Technologies from April 2021 until March 2023, according to her federal financial disclosure report filed on Tuesday.

It’s unclear what expertise the former newscaster brought to the “job,” especially given that she was campaigning 24/7 for most of that time or toward the end, in court, suing to try to overturn the results of the election.

When her Superfeed gig ended, Lake then went on the speaker’s circuit, making $75,000 to travel the country and trash Arizona’s elections to seven Republican groups.

Each speech paid $10,000 to $15,000.

Did she flinch while cashing DeWit's checks?

It seems there’s good money to be made in calling Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer a crook.

These days, Lake’s moved on from DeWit’s employee to DeWit’s chief accuser and is now raising funds off his clumsy attempt to bribe her to stay out of the U.S. Senate race.

“A bagman from the DC swamp came to buy me off, and I didn’t flinch,” she proclaimed earlier this week, on social media.

Curiously left unmentioned is the fact that she used to work for the “bagman.”

I wonder if she flinched as she cashed his checks?

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on Twitter at @LaurieRoberts.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake 'can't be bought' —except with cushy consulting fees