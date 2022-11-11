Kari Lake commenting on slow election process from 2018 elections

Reuters

Hopes that inflation is subsiding are fueling a surge in battered technology and megacap stocks, though some investors believe still-high valuations and doubts over the companies' earnings outlooks may make a sustained reversal elusive. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index rose 8.1% this week to notch its biggest weekly gain since March, one of several eye-popping market moves that also saw Treasuries soar and the U.S. dollar tumble after Thursday's softer-than-expected inflation data spurred hopes the Federal Reserve could temper its rate hikes. Despite those recent gains, some investors are hesitant to jump on the rebound in shares of companies such as Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Google-parent Alphabet Inc, which have stumbled badly this year after leading markets higher for more than a decade.