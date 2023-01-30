Kari Lake continues stolen election claims

The Independent

Gender reveals are out, and face reveals are in! Dylan Mulvaney just unveiled her new face to the world. If you don’t know Dylan, you don’t need to go far for her to pop up on your feed. She’s a singer, actress, influencer, Trans activist, and so much more. Since beginning her transition last year with hormone replacement therapy (HRT), Dylan has just taken the next step and underwent facial feminization surgery (FFS). She just released a highly-polished face reveal video on her TikTok and Instagram. Everyone is coming out to show their love. From Gigi Gorgeous and GiGi Goode to Betty Who and Jonathan Van Ness from Queer Eye. Congratulations, Dylan!