Kari Lake declares herself winner in GOP primary for governor

Associated Press

A federal judge in Tennessee has extended a restraining order against 10 anti-abortion activists and all members of Operation Save America, ordering them not to interfere with patients and providers at a reproductive health clinic outside of Nashville. Tuesday's order came after the protesters attempted to enter the clinic operated by the nonprofit carafem organization twice last week during a national conference of Operation Save America — formerly Operation Rescue, according to court documents. One of them, Bevelyn Williams, said on a livestream video that the trio would “terrorize the whole building” if it wasn't allowed inside the clinic.