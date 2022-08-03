Kari Lake declares herself winner in GOP primary for governor
Kari Lake said she won the Republican nomination for Arizona Governor's Office on Aug. 3, 2022. The race has yet to be called.
Republican candidate for Arizona governor Kari Lake speaks to supporters during an election night watch party in Scottsdale on Aug. 2, 2022.
If Kari Lake got her impossible wish to decertify the Arizona election and declare Trump the 2020 winner, it would prevent him from running in 2024.
Kari Lake has declared her victory in the Republican race for Arizona governor. Meanwhile, the Associated Press says the race is still too close to call.
Vote counting continued Wednesday in the close race to determine the Republican nominee for governor in Arizona, with former television news anchor Kari Lake narrowly leading lawyer Karrin Taylor Robson. The contest is seen as a barometer of Donald Trump's enduring influence after establishment Republicans came out in force behind Robson. The winner will advance to the November general election to take on Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who defeated Marco Lopez, a former mayor of Nogales and border enforcement official during Obama’s administration, in Tuesday's primary.
The results released so far from the primary election provided few definitive answers, and the outcomes of many contests are still up in the air.
Katie Hobbs has won the Democratic nomination for governor in Arizona primary election, per AP.
Republican Blake Masters will face off against Democrat Mark Kelly in the November election for Senate, according to the Associated Press.
An Arizona lawmaker who embraces election conspiracies and was endorsed by former President Donald Trump won the Republican primary Tuesday for the top elections post in the presidential battleground. Mark Finchem beat out three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state. Democrats and election security advocates warned that a victory for Finchem in the November general election will be dangerous for democracy.
