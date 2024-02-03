Kari Lake expected at fundraiser hosted by QAnon conspiracy backers. Here's what we know

Kari Lake, the Republican Senate frontrunner, was scheduled Friday to attend a fundraiser hosted by two donors who have expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory known as "QAnon."

The event was first reported by Politico.

The donors, Caryn and Michael Borland, have promoted the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, a belief system centered on claims made by an anonymous individual known as “Q” that holds that former President Donald Trump is fending off forces of evil within the government, often involving child sex trafficking.

Trump himself has declined to dismiss the theory when asked by reporters, saying that its adherents support him. He repeatedly has included QAnon symbols in his social media posts.

Candidate for U.S. Senate Kari Lake arrives at the caucus night party hosted by Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Iowa Events Center on Jan. 15, 2024, in Des Moines, Iowa.

According to a copy of the event invitation obtained by The Arizona Republic, the fundraiser was set for Friday evening at the Borlands’ home in Prescott. The price of tickets ranged from $50 up to $13,200 per person.

In 2020, former Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to host a fundraiser with the couple in Montana. The event was canceled after the Associated Press reported on the couple’s social media posts supporting QAnon.

The Borlands are frequent political donors, together contributing upwards of $1 million to help elect Trump in 2020, according to New York Times reporting. They gave more than $500,000 to conservative political candidates or causes during 2022. Each has contributed the maximum amount of $6,600 to Lake’s ongoing Senate campaign, federal election records show.

Media contacts for Lake’s Senate campaign did not respond to The Republic's request for comment.

Laura Gersony covers national politics for the Arizona Republic. Contact her at 480-372-0389 or lgersony@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake news: She was to attend fundraiser hosted by QAnon backers