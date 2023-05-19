Kari Lake Fawns Over Donald Trump With One Of Her Most Brazen Claims Yet

Failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake effusively praised Donald Trump in a new interview, saying the former president is “so strong” he wouldn’t need a vice president if he wins the White House in 2024.

“I don’t think he needs a vice president. If there’s ever one president who’s so strong he doesn’t need one, it would be him,” Lake, a former TV host mentioned as a possible 2024 Trump running mate, gushed on the latest episode of Tim Pool’s “The Culture War” podcast.

Lake said later in the interview that “the fact the media’s asking” about Trump’s running mate “means that they’re acknowledging he’s gonna be the nominee.”

“I don’t hear anybody asking about other people running and who their VP is gonna be,” she said.

Watch the video here:

Lake then dished out even more adulation of the former president, whose playbook of 2020 election lies was a template for her failed attempts to reverse her own defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Trump is “so strong,” Lake said, that “he doesn’t really need a VP, but he needs somebody, if he does pick someone, I believe, who the media hates more than him, who is loyal, who’s loyal and will continue to be loyal.”

“I mean, we saw with Mike Pence, he wasn’t really loyal,” Lake added, referencing then-Vice President Pence’s refusal to bow to Trump’s Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection plot.

