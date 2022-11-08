Kari Lake Makes Chilling Election Day Vow To Reporters

Republican candidate Kari Lake ominously told reporters Tuesday she planned to be their “worst fricking nightmare” for two terms if she wins Arizona’s gubernatorial race.

The Donald Trump-backed nominee snapped at a reporter in Phoenix who said he wanted to follow up on a question about her intentions in 2024, should Trump run for president again. There’s been speculation that Lake could be a potential running mate, and the reporter asked if she would consider the position if she’s the state’s governor at the time.

“Are you new covering this race? Because we have talked about this before. I’ve answered this question. I am going to not only be the governor of Arizona for four years, I’m going to do two terms,” she said. “I’m going to be your worst fricking nightmare for eight years.

“And we will reform the media as well,” she continued. “We are going to make you guys into journalists again. So, get ready. It’s gonna be a fun eight years. I can’t wait to be working with you guys.”

Kari Lake threatens the press, and it’s chilling. pic.twitter.com/7aFHaK2HFI — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 8, 2022

Lake, who is running for governor after working for two decades as a local news anchor, has drawn on many elements of Trump’s campaign toolkit, including attacking the press, spreading conspiracy theories and undermining faith in the electoral process when it suits her.

On Tuesday, she shared an ad saying she planned to “take a sledgehammer to the mainstream media’s lies and propaganda,” as well as other hot-button conservative issues, including teaching critical race theory in schools and election security. “Journalism is dead,” she says. “And as soon as I realized it, I got out.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

