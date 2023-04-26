Kari Lake Makes Wild Claim About Fox News After Tucker Carlson Firing

Former GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on Tuesday suggested that Fox News was “in bed with the left” after the conservative channel ousted Tucker Carlson. (Watch the video below.)

“It’s very obvious right now that Fox News has become the establishment GOP, which is really the uniparty Republicans,” she said on the competing conservative outlet Newsmax. “They’re the ones who are really in bed with the left.”

While the ouster of prime-time host Carlson has certainly sent shockwaves through the right-wing media universe, his departure will not likely turn Fox News into anything resembling a left-of-center outlet.

But Lake, the Donald Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate in Arizona who denied her own defeat in 2022, wasn’t deterred in her take on Carlson’s departure.

She encouraged Carlson, who has reportedly retained a famous media attorney to navigate his exit, to ignore any contract obligations that could silence him before the 2024 election.

“I don’t know if Tucker’s listening to this, but if he happens to hear it, I beg you, Tucker Carlson, to speak out,” she continued. “Break the terms of that contract. We need your voice over the next year and a half to save our country. And if you get sued by your former employer, we will help create a defense fund to help you fight that lawsuit.”

Lake has been floated as a potential GOP vice presidential candidate in 2024.

