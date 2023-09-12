Kari Lake pays tribute to that great hero of 9/11: Donald Trump

On Monday, Kari Lake paid a moving tribute one of the great heroes of 9/11.

Why, Donald Trump, naturally.

“22 years ago, these two men were among the many heroes that emerged in the aftermath of 9/11,” she wrote on social media, attaching pictures of Trump and then-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani. “Today, they are being arrested and politically persecuted for questioning corruption in our Government.”

Actually, they are being arrested and lawfully prosecuted on suspicion of trying to overturn an election, but back up with me here.

Donald Trump? A hero of 9/11?

Trump is like firefighters, troops?

Like the 343 New York City firefighters and paramedics who died as the World Trade Center collapsed on them?

Or the 341 firefighters, paramedics and civilian support staff who later died of illnesses that were the result of their tireless work that day?

Like the 60 New York City and Port Authority police officers who died?

Or the men and women who fought back on United Flight 93? Or the many just regular people who, in the worst moment in their lives, showed us the best of what it is to be human?

I was there: 9/11 was a shared trauma

Like the 2,343 U.S. troops who were killed in Operation Enduring Freedom?

Trump, a hero?

The real estate mogul who on Sept. 11, 2001, boasted that after the towers fell he suddenly owned the tallest building in downtown Manhattan?

Leave it to Lake to find a way to use one of the nation’s most traumatic days as a way to market herself to one of the nation’s most traumatic presidents.

It truly was moving, in the sense that it made me want to move directly to the nearest bathroom, lest my lunch land on my toes.

Reach Roberts at laurie.roberts@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, at @LaurieRoberts.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake honors that great hero of 9/11 ... Donald Trump?