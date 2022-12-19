Kari Lake proves that she would be governor … if curse words were votes

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake speaks during an Arizona Republican election night gathering at Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch on Nov. 8, 2022.

Over the past couple of months Kari Lake has transformed herself from the losing Republican candidate for governor in Arizona into the Evil Queen of MAGA Disneyland – Mar-a-Lago.

All that we’ve seen from the former TV news reader are video clips of an angry woman at fancy gatherings, wearing fancy dresses, making ugly speeches.

If curse words were votes, conspiracy theories were evidence and Trump’s Florida resort was a courtroom, Lake would be governor.

But of what? It isn’t like she’s all that interested in Arizona. At all.

Lake says Trump is No. 1 in her life

Last week at a public gathering she said that she wanted to thank “the most amazing man in my life” … and it wasn’t her husband.

It was Dear Leader.

The Donald.

Lake's election challenge:Here are key facts behind the claims

She said her husband was “the second most amazing man in my life.” Although these days it seems to be a distant second.

Lake is too busy raging against reality, denying facts and spouting conspiracy theories. Mixed in with a recent diatribe about stolen elections that weren’t stolen, Lake managed to utilize one profane b-word that describes a despicable person and another profane b-word that rhymes with “itch.”

Tough talk doesn't work in a courtroom

Lake said in a speech, “To watch these, these evil b------, can I say that here, is that all right? To watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong b----."

Kari Lake speaking at Mar-a-Lago last night: "To watch these evil bastards...to watch them steal this in broad daylight, and if they think they are going to get away with it, they messed with the wrong bitch." pic.twitter.com/HY6Y4WM0wO — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) December 16, 2022

There were cheers from the crowd, of course, as if describing herself in such a way is a compliment. She’s also taken to cursing the media that attend her events and made an obscene gesture at them during a speech.

Story continues

I’d guess that even some of the MAGA cultists know that Lake and her b-words represent a lot of BS. But within the safe confines of a place like Mar-a-Lago, or at one of MAGA’s staged events, or within the studios of their many enabling media outlets there is a sense that Lake’s fantasy – like Trump’s fantasy – is real.

It is not.

That will become painfully obvious to Lake when the last scene plays itself out, not in the cloud-cuckoo-land of her imagination, but in a much more frightening place:

A courtroom.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

For more opinions content, please subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake would be governor if curse words were votes