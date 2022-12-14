Kari Lake’s Tale About A UPS Driver Has Everyone Saying, Hmm OK

Kari Lake, the GOP’s failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate, was mocked on Tuesday for telling a story that critics suggested sounded just like something former President Donald Trump would say.

Lake claimed on Twitter that a UPS delivery driver “just told us he is ‘devastated’ that they ‘stole another election’ and asked how he could help.”

“The Fake News may spin it… Officials behind the Sham Election may lie… But Arizonans get it,” she added. “They know our Elections are a joke.”

Former news anchor Lake pushed Trump’s 2020 election lies before the 2022 midterms and has followed much of his same playbook, baselessly alleging voter fraud, since her defeat to Democrat Katie Hobbs. Trump heavily backed Lake in the vote.

“Sounds like a typical Trumpian fairy tale,” wrote one person on Twitter.

Others agreed:

Big strong UPS guy, really macho, macho guy, came running up and said he never ever cries, oh, please sign here, he never cries but he has cried so strongly and so muchly over the Stolen Election which was definitely Stolen because of Reasons and he was so so so sad. True story! https://t.co/2m7Z9SP8E0 — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) December 14, 2022

She has an imaginary friend who isn’t really a friend but someone who brings her stuff https://t.co/wSGzyornxR — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) December 14, 2022

This tweet by @KariLake gave me a marvelous idea!



"Hey kids, I bought you the best most expensive #Christmas presents, but the @UPS packages were stolen!"



(btw, Arizonans do get it. That's why she's not the Governor) https://t.co/fnfQdl2k8E — Jaime Casap (@jcasap) December 14, 2022

Of all the things that never happened. This never happened the most. — Liberal Lisa in Oklahoma (@lisa_liberal) December 13, 2022

Is this UPS guy in the room with us now? — pourmecoffee (@pourmecoffee) December 14, 2022

Sounds a lot like another version of the tired “This person came up to me with tears in their eyes/hugged me/people are saying” trope. — Brian Normoyle (@BrianNormoyle) December 14, 2022

My local FedEx driver felt you lost because of no political experience and the Trump endorsement pushing away moderate Republicans.



I’ll see what my DoorDasher says if i order out tonight for dinner. 😂😂 — Andrew Nordmeier (@AndrewNordmeier) December 13, 2022

Not the UPS guy!!



That is the evidence everyone has been waiting for!!



Hey everyone!! The UPS guy in AZ says there is voter fraud! — Kyle Parrish for Congress NC-5 (@KP4NC) December 14, 2022

Did the UPS guy come up to you 'with tears in his eyes'? Sounds like a typical Trumpian fairy tale, ya loser. YOU'RE THE JOKE — Larry Underwood: "Taking A Stand Against Trumpism" (@lau56) December 13, 2022

That is interesting. My UPS guy didn't mention the election to me, he just did his job and delivered my packages. Maybe you should do the same. — Rick (@response_w) December 14, 2022

