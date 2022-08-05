Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor
Lake was embraced by Donald Trump and his supporters when she left her career in journalism.
The "Late Show" host finds something truly bizarre in the Arizona candidate's "victory" speech.
“Nothing says ‘divider’ instead of ‘uniter’ more than a former president with a ‘revenge state,'" Meyers said.
U.S. conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre at least $4.1 million for falsely claiming the shooting was a hoax, a Texas jury said on Thursday. The verdict followed a two-week trial in Austin, Texas, where Jones's radio show and webcast Infowars are based. The amount fell far short of the millions of dollars in compensatory damages that had been sought.
Justin SullivanWhen the initial votes in Arizona started rolling in Tuesday night and Kari Lake was trailing, she and her fellow MAGA allies resorted to a familiar election-night tactic: They cried foul.But overnight, Lake made up the ground she’d lost to Karrin Taylor Robson, her main rival for Arizona’s GOP nomination for governor. Now, on the cusp of winning the hotly contested primary, Lake and her allies found themselves squirming to explain how the election she was on track to win was stil
Two-thirds of Australia's Great Barrier Reef showed the largest amount of coral cover in 36 years, experts reported on Thursday. However, the reef remains vulnerable to increasingly frequent mass bleaching.
While ABC News and others haven't made projections in her still too-close-to-call contest, former TV reporter Kari Lake, Donald Trump's pick in Arizona's GOP gubernatorial primary, went ahead and claimed victory in Phoenix on Wednesday as other state candidates backed by the former president also celebrated wins down the ballot. Lake -- echoing Trump -- described herself as triumphing over unsubstantiated wrongdoing that was sometimes based only on what she said she was told by others.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stirred global anxieties on Tuesday by travelling to Taiwan and meeting with officials there in a fraught atmosphere that portends possible economic and military crises among the US, its allies and China. But back home, her defiance of Beijing - which had warned her not to take the trip and condemned it as a "serious crush" to US-China relations - has elicited support not only from fellow Democrats but from Republicans as well. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the leade
(Bloomberg) -- Senator Kyrsten Sinema has been huddling with Republicans and fellow Democrats while holding the decisive vote that will determine whether her party at last gets a tax, climate and health bill passed or suffers another stinging defeat right before the midterm congressional elections. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jor
Facebook owner Meta is quietly curtailing some of the safeguards designed to thwart voting misinformation or foreign interference in U.S. elections as the November midterm vote approaches. It's a sharp departure from the social media giant's multibillion-dollar efforts to enhance the accuracy of posts about U.S. elections and regain trust from lawmakers and the public after their outrage over learning the company had exploited people’s data and allowed falsehoods to overrun its site during the 2016 campaign. The pivot is raising alarm about Meta’s priorities and about how some might exploit the world’s most popular social media platforms to spread misleading claims, launch fake accounts and rile up partisan extremists.
It's been a difficult first season in Philly for Nick Castellanos but he had his biggest moment of the season Wednesday, hitting a late homer to lift the Phillies to a win in Atlanta. By Jim Salisbury
Hundreds of users have commented on Cracker Barrel's Facebook post about its Impossible Sausage menu item.
Kari Lake wins Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary, completing sweep by pro-Trump election deniers
SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter at 7:08 p.m. ET on Aug. 4 from Pad 40, 12 hours after a ULA launch.
Nick Castellanos hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth after an inning-ending double play was reversed, sending the Philadelphia Phillies to a 3-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg and guest co-host Elisabeth Hasselbeck debated God's position on abortion amid Kansas upholding protections.
The attorney for Arizona's most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots.
Authorities chased a driver on surface streets and on freeways through Los Angeles Thursday night.
Eyvin Hernandez, a Los Angeles public defender, was jailed while on vacation. ‘Please do something,’ his mother said
The Taliban said Thursday they are investigating what they described as “claims” that al-Qaida chief Ayman al-Zawahri was killed in a U.S. drone strike in the Afghan capital. The statement marked the first time the Taliban leadership addressed the U.S. announcement that al-Zawahri was the target of Sunday's strike.
ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 3 AUGUST 2022, 18:36 Law enforcement officers have arrested a resident of Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast, who provided the Russians with the geolocation of service personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and [information concerning] the movement of Ukrainian military equipment.