Kari Lake's campaign chairman says he wants Christians to 'control America'

A recent program on the Christian nationalist Victory Channel, owned by televangelist Kenneth Copeland, featured Floyd Brown, founder of the like-minded Western Journal, headquartered here in Arizona.

On the show, called FlashPoint, Brown described his involvement in Kari Lake’s U.S. Senate campaign, saying, “My title is campaign chairman and I’m very active in the campaign. I really felt led of the Holy Spirit to be involved in her campaign as part of my worship in 2024.”

At a time when Lake has been trying to portray herself as something close to mainstream, it might be interesting to consider some of her campaign chairman’s views.

For instance, Brown’s desire for Christians to take over the United States.

He said, “How do we take back America? … We do it by your local church taking over your town … Every church should run their town. Every single one of them … .”

He also said, “I absolutely believe we’re going to take back America. The way we do it is by starting at the local level and building out and then taking over the country. As the result of taking county after county ... Christians could control America like this (snaps his fingers) if they chose to do it.”

Why Lake embraces Christian nationalists

Kari Lake speaks during the Arizona GOP biennial statutory meeting at Dream City Church on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Phoenix.

Lake is following the example of her Dear Leader — Donald Trump.

During his first run for the presidency, Trump teamed up with the evangelical/charismatic Christian community. The man who is perhaps the least religious, least Christian, of anyone to ever seek the presidency, partnered with Christian nationalists.

It was a mutually beneficial bargain.

They sold their souls to one another, an arrangement less likely to be described in the Bible than in Trump’s “The Art of the Deal.”

In fact, Trump has appeared on the same program on which Brown appeared. I’d guess he’s a great admirer of the Victory Channel’s owner.

One nation under God, or under Trump?

Kenneth Copeland is considered to be the wealthiest pastor in America, with a net worth estimated at more than $750 million.

Meanwhile, a Houston Chronicle article pointed out that the preacher, known for his lavish toys, including a jet, has been living tax-free in a multimillion-dollar mega-mansion.

Trump told the Christian nationalist broadcasters that he would help expand their political influence. He said, “They’ve silenced you. Christianity, I believe, is being hit much harder than any other religion.”

That particular show ended with a conservative pastor from South Carolina offering an ardent prayer for Trump that ended, “This is a Jesus nation. This is a Christian nation. And we give it back to you.”

Meaning God, I suppose.

Or maybe …

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kari Lake's campaign chair wants Christians to 'control' America