Kari Lake's hilariously futile attempt to claim 'common sense' and deny being 'extremist'

A reader who emailed me over the weekend about an interview Kari Lake gave in which she touted what she called her “commonsense policies” said it took him three times to hit the “send” button on his computer because he was laughing so hard.

I’m not sure who is advising Lake during her run for the U.S. Senate in Arizona, but apparently she is being told that campaigning as the unglued extremist she is might be the wrong way to go.

Which has her saying — with a straight face — hilarious things like, “I’ve always touted commonsense policies and solutions.”

She actually said that in an interview published in the Washington Examiner.

Kari Lake says it's all the media's fault

Lake also said, “I think the media has tried to label me as somebody who has extreme views.”

Which led me to marvel at the self-control of the reader who sent me the note about Lake and to respond, “Only three times?”

According to Lake, it is the media that has labeled her an extremist.

Not, for example, her own words and actions.

Like the fact that she has spent the past couple of years grifting off her constantly disproved claims of a stolen election, following up on her loss in the governor’s race by filing failed lawsuit after failed lawsuit while raking in the cash from gullible MAGA conspiracy cronies.

Forget about Lake's many failed lawsuits

Most recently, Lake lost her attempt have access to the green affidavit envelopes mailed to Maricopa County voters, from which her camp could have procured your name, address and signature.

Lake still is facing a defamation lawsuit from Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer over ridiculous unproven claims against him.

This endorsement of Lake is great: For Democrats

About which Richer has said, “Lake has continued to repeat these falsehoods, despite multiple court rulings that found her attacks to be unfounded.”

Along those lines, Lake’s attorneys were fined by the Arizona Supreme Court for making “unequivocally false” claims in court about 35,000 ballots added to last year’s election vote count.

Ignore her cruel beliefs and kooky cronies

As for commonsense policies, would one of those include a ban on medication abortion pills, which Lake said she would welcome?

Then there is her praise for a century-old Arizona abortion ban, saying, “I’m incredibly thrilled that we are going to have a great law that’s already on the books.”

And the time she called abortion “the ultimate sin.”

Lake is now trying to backpedal on issues like this, as if no one heard her say that stuff.

How about Lake calling Arizona Republican Rep. Paul Gosar “the GOAT”?

The same Gosar who used his official House newsletter to post material from an extremist website that praised Hitler and called the Holocaust “the Holohoax.”

The same Gosar who has had a cozy relationship over time with white nationalist Nick Fuentes.

Never mind the time spent at Mar-A-Lago

And there is Lake calling state Sen. Wendy Rogers a “hero” at the same time she trashed the late-Sen. John McCain, saying, “We don’t have any McCain Republicans in here, do we? Get the hell out! It was the party of McCain. It was bad. Arizona has delivered some losers, haven’t they? But we have some winners as well. We have Wendy Rogers … who is the toughest woman I know. We have so many heroes just like Wendy here in this state.”

This is Rogers, who praised white nationalists while suggesting her enemies should be hanged.

Lake also embraced the social media platform Gab, founded by notorious antisemite Andrew Torba, a Christian nationalist who said Jews aren’t welcome in his movement until “they repent and accept Jesus Christ as their lord and savior.”

Then there is all the time Lake has spent during the past couple of years at Mar-A-Lago, where she desperately tried to garner the role of Vanna White in Donald Trump’s twisted reality version of “Wheel of Misfortune.”

Sure, common sense.

Reach Montini at ed.montini@arizonarepublic.com.

