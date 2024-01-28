Kari Lake's use of secret recordings: Exposing corruption or political 'theater'?

A leaked audio recording has rocked Arizona's political universe.

It exposed Arizona Republican Party Chair Jeff DeWit offering former gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake money if she declined to run for U.S. Senate in 2024. DeWit resigned after the recording was made public, saying that Lake’s team had threatened to release another "more damaging" recording if he remained at the party's helm.

The saga is the latest example of Lake using audio and video recordings as a political bludgeon.

While running for governor, Lake, who has railed against what she sees as bias in news coverage, would regularly record her interactions with reporters, at times arriving at campaign events wearing a microphone. After the election, Lake’s campaign posted a video of a phone call where a Maricopa County attorney used profanity and raised his voice in response to comments from the campaign that he considered threatening.

Lake has employed the same tactic while running for Senate. She wore a microphone while she and Rep. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., the front-running Democrat in the race, clashed over immigration in a filmed encounter at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

On the one hand, the latest audio recording was an example of Lake’s campaign trail warnings about “the Swamp,” the Senate hopeful’s shorthand for a network of moneyed interests who control U.S. politics behind closed doors. The recording threw the state party into chaos ahead of its annual meeting on Saturday.

On the other, the release of the audio resulted in a bitter takedown of DeWit, who by his account, had considered Lake a trusted friend and is, like Lake, an ally of former President Donald Trump.

Larry Sabato, a political expert and professor at the University of Virginia, said that the act of recording other people has precedent in American politics. In Virginia, for example, a secretly recorded phone conversation featured in a rivalry between then-Gov. L. Douglas Wilder and then-U.S. Sen. Charles Robb, D-Va., during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

“It’s happened from time to time,” Sabato said. “But I think it’s a risky thing to do because you’ll get a reputation for that, and then people won’t want to have frank conversations with you, because they could imagine the results being published somewhere.”

He pushed back on the idea that the recording vindicated Lake’s claims of corruption within the state Republican Party.

“Senior political figures plot and plan. They do that 24 hours a day, 7 days a week,” Sabato said. “It’s called politics.”

Instead he argued the recorded conversation illuminates the simple fact that Lake is a risky prospect for Republicans looking to pick up a Senate seat.

“I’m surprised there haven’t been more offers made to her to try to get her out of the race, because she managed to lose a governor’s race that, probably, another Republican could have won,” he said. “I could have told you that without a tape.”

John J. "Jack" Pitney Jr., a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College, said Lake’s recording habit comes down to one word: “theater.”

“Her campaign is mostly theater, not policy substance,” Pitney said.

“And in the theater of Kari Lake, this recording is a wonderful prop,” he said. “It’s about being a maverick, about being an outsider. And the conversation gives her a great deal of ammunition."

The secret audio tape also served as a way of enforcing loyalty to Lake’s faction within the Republican Party, Sabato said.

In Sabato’s estimation, that’s nothing new.

“The Trump wing of the party is, I would say, dominant in Arizona. So she was asserting the power that comes from being in the dominant faction,” Sabato said. “It’s the essence of politics. You don’t just try to get people from your party elected: you try to get people who are in your faction of your party elected.”

Pitney, who worked in Republican politics earlier in his career, takes a different view. He raised the example of Newt Gingrich, the Republican politician who developed a reputation as a “bomb-thrower” for his hardline tactics as speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. The fiery Gingrich brought more moderate leaders into his orbit, such as then-Rep. Steve Gunderson, R-Wis., Pitney noted. Likewise, former President Ronald Reagan made his primary challenger, George H.W. Bush, his running mate during the 1980 presidential election.

“There have always been feuds, and people have vendettas against particular enemies. But the idea of purging anybody who isn’t 100% (in agreement with a politician) is unusual,” he said.

Laura Gersony covers national politics for the Arizona Republic. Reach her at lgersony@gannett.com or 480-372-0389.

