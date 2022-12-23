Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) Could Be Struggling To Allocate Capital

When researching a stock for investment, what can tell us that the company is in decline? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. Ultimately this means that the company is earning less per dollar invested and on top of that, it's shrinking its base of capital employed. Having said that, after a brief look, Karin Technology Holdings (SGX:K29) we aren't filled with optimism, but let's investigate further.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Karin Technology Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.053 = HK$24m ÷ (HK$1.2b - HK$756m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, Karin Technology Holdings has an ROCE of 5.3%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 9.0%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Karin Technology Holdings' ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Karin Technology Holdings, check out these free graphs here.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Karin Technology Holdings' historical ROCE movements, the trend doesn't inspire confidence. About five years ago, returns on capital were 8.6%, however they're now substantially lower than that as we saw above. And on the capital employed front, the business is utilizing roughly the same amount of capital as it was back then. This combination can be indicative of a mature business that still has areas to deploy capital, but the returns received aren't as high due potentially to new competition or smaller margins. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Karin Technology Holdings becoming one if things continue as they have.

While on the subject, we noticed that the ratio of current liabilities to total assets has risen to 62%, which has impacted the ROCE. If current liabilities hadn't increased as much as they did, the ROCE could actually be even lower. What this means is that in reality, a rather large portion of the business is being funded by the likes of the company's suppliers or short-term creditors, which can bring some risks of its own.

In Conclusion...

All in all, the lower returns from the same amount of capital employed aren't exactly signs of a compounding machine. Yet despite these concerning fundamentals, the stock has performed strongly with a 59% return over the last five years, so investors appear very optimistic. Regardless, we don't feel too comfortable with the fundamentals so we'd be steering clear of this stock for now.

One final note, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with Karin Technology Holdings (including 3 which are significant) .

While Karin Technology Holdings isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

