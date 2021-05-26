Karine Jean-Pierre becomes first Black woman to lead White House press briefing in decades

Asha C. Gilbert, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Karine Jean-Pierre became the first Black woman in decades to lead a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday.

Jean-Pierre, White House principal deputy press secretary, made history by also being the first openly gay spokeswoman as she stood behind the podium and answered journalists’ questions.

“Today is a big day in the press office and @WhiteHouse. My partner in truth--@KJP46 is doing her first full briefing from the podium today making history in her own right,” House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. “But doing her real justice means also recognizing her talent, her brilliance and her wonderful spirit.”

Judy Smith, deputy press secretary to President George H.W. Bush, was the first Black woman to do so in 1991 and was the inspiration behind the Olivia Pope character in the hit show “Scandal.”

Jean-Pierre told reporters she was thankful for the opportunity, but it was not solely about her.

“Being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building, is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people," Jean-Pierre told reporters. “Clearly the President believes representation matters and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.”

BIDEN: All women named to White House comms team

This came a day after Kristen Clarke was confirmed as the Justice Department's civil rights chief, making her the first Black woman to fill the high-profile role that's in charge of investigating police abuses and enforcing voting rights laws and federal statutes prohibiting discrimination based on race, sex, religion and other factors.

Jean-Pierre is a potential candidate for Psaki’s position after she announced her plan to resign and leave the White House next year.

Jean-Pierre worked on former President Barrack Obama’s re-election campaign in 2012 and served as the Chief of Staff for Kamala Harris during Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign.

Follow reporter Asha Gilbert @Coastalasha. Email: agilbert@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Karine Jean-Pierre makes history leading White House press briefing

Recommended Stories

  • Karine Jean-Pierre becomes second Black woman behind White House briefing podium

    "I believe that being behind this podium ... is not about one person," Karine Jean-Pierre said when asked about her historic turn.

  • OnPolitics: AAPI legal groups set their sight on SCOTUS

    When it comes to judges, the Biden administration is making an effort to diversify the courts – particularly at the federal district level.

  • New Era apologizes, pulls caps mocked on social media

    New Era says it pulled a lampooned line of Major League Baseball hats from its website Tuesday and is apologizing for design inaccuracies on the caps meant to pay homage to communities with big league clubs. New Era spokesman Mark Maidment said in a statement to The Associated Press on Wednesday that the “Local Market” collection was launched in November of 2020, but the company was only made aware of issues with the designs when social media users began mocking them en masse Tuesday. The series included one cap for each team featuring the club’s primary logo, area codes for the surrounding communities and various iconography meant to represent the area.

  • Dahleen Glanton: George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter thought his murder would change the world. It didn’t

    Days after her father was murdered by police, George Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter proclaimed that her “daddy changed the world.” Oh, how we wish that were true. In the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Gianna saw hundreds of thousands of people of every race take to the streets of America to call for change. People in Britain, France, Germany and Australia protested in solidarity, and for ...

  • Too Much Sleep May Be as Risky as Too Little, New Research Shows

    It’s worth putting in effort to track your sleep and employ strategies, such as putting your phone way, to improve the quality.

  • ‘It’s a real honor’: Karine Jean-Pierre makes history at White House briefing

    Jean-Pierre becomes first openly gay person to brief White House press corps and first Black woman to do so in 30 years Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday. ‘Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity.’ Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters “Hi, everybody! Welcome!” So, with a rustle of papers, began a new chapter in the White House briefing room on Wednesday when Karine Jean-Pierre became the first openly gay person to address reporters on behalf of the US president. She was also the first Black woman to do so since Judy Smith, a deputy press secretary for President George H W Bush – and inspiration for Olivia Pope in the TV drama Scandal – stood at the podium some 30 years ago. The briefing was widely seen as an audition by Jean-Pierre, who is currently principal deputy press secretary, for the top job of presidential spokesperson. The incumbent, Jen Psaki, who has been briefing almost daily, said recently she intends to leave the post after a year. Did Jean-Pierre pass the audition? Joe Biden will be the ultimate judge of that but it would fair to say that she observed the first rule for press secretaries: do no harm. Her replies were noncommittal, uncontroversial and not likely to generate unwanted headlines. Wearing canary yellow as she faced a half-full room of journalists due to coronavirus restrictions, Jean-Pierre was given an early test of her ability to respond to breaking news: a mass shooting in San Jose, California. She took a little longer than is customary to flick through a hefty briefing book and find the relevant statement. Her own significance – born in Martinique to Haitian immigrants, she could hardly strike more of a contrast from Donald Trump’s four white press secretaries – inevitably came up during questions. Jean-Pierre replied: “It’s a real honor to be standing here today. I appreciate the historic nature, I really do, but I believe that being behind this podium, being in this room, being in this building is not about one person. It’s about what we do on behalf of the American people.” She added: “Clearly the president believes that representation matters, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity, and it’s another reason why I think we are all so proud that this is the most diverse administration in history.” Jean-Pierre is already a veteran of politics, activism and media. In graduate school, her website notes, she explored her Haitian roots through a documentary film and later worked at the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics, pushing big companies such as Walmart to change their business practices. Her employers in Democratic politics present a mixed picture. She served as press secretary to Congressman Anthony Weiner of New York, later jailed for sending sexually explicit text messages to a minor, and worked on the presidential election campaign of John Edwards, who also fell from grace in a sex scandal. On a happier note, Jean-Pierre was deputy battleground states director for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign and served in the Obama White House as regional political director for the Office of Political Affairs. Jean-Pierre took on the role of chief public affairs officer for the liberal grassroots organization MoveOn.org where she said in one video: “I am everything that Donald Trump hates. I’m a Black woman, I’m gay, I am a mom. Both my parents were born in Haiti.” When, at a MoveOn.org event in June 2019, an animal rights protester leaped on stage and tried to seize then senator Kamala Harris’s microphone. Jean-Pierre was quick out of her chair to intervene and shoo him away, objecting: “Hey, hey, hey, hey, hey!” She went on to serve as Harris’s chief of staff during the presidential election campaign. She has also taught a course at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs and frequently appeared as a political analyst on the NBC and MSNBC networks – such TV experience is always valuable training for the press secretary job. Since joining the Biden White House, Jean-Pierre has been a fixture in the room for Psaki’s briefings and has sometimes delivered her own, away from the cameras, aboard Air Force One. Psaki told the New York Times that, before the door to the briefing room slides open, both women often do a dance to shake off their nerves.

  • Former GOP Rep: My Party Didn’t Just Leave Me, ‘They Were Beamed Up by Aliens’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyRonald Reagan used to say that he didn’t leave the Democratic party to become a Republican, the Democratic party left him. Former Republican congressman and NSA official Denver Riggleman was never a Democrat, but as more of a social libertarian than a conservative one—he got skewered by his fellow conservatives for officiating a same-sex marriage—he feels the same way about his party.In this episode of The New Abnormal, Denver tells host Molly Jong-Fast that his party didn’t just abandon him, but they were abducted by aliens, too. This guy wrote a whole book about Bigfoot (Fun fact: he went on a Bigfoot expedition instead of going to dinner with his wife) and he says the far-right conspiracy theorists perplex him to no end—and pose a huge threat of violence.Subscribe to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, or Overcast. To listen to our weekly members-only bonus episodes, join Beast Inside here. Already a member? You can listen here and sign up for new episode email alerts here.“The issue is these guys have such a bash sort of ability to reach people on different social network media channels. And it's almost like they’re mainlining these conspiracy theories straight to people’s frontal lobes,” he says.He even went so far as introducing the first anti-QAnon bill, which he says felt like he stepped on a “landmine of crazy.”Jacobin writer Luke Savage also joins the show to discuss Mitch McConnell’s fart-like legislating style and Molly’s burning question: Do Democrats care more about trains than democracy?Michael Cohen Went Down First—but This Trump Crony Should Be NextPlus! Zachary Karabell, author of Inside Money, explains why breaking up Big Tech companies may be more trouble than it’s worth—and why he disagrees with Elizabeth Warren on the topic.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Biden plans to commemorate Tulsa race massacre

    During a White House briefing on Wednesday, deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden would travel to Tulsa, Okla., on June 1 to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Black Wall Street Massacre.

  • ‘Your best is good enough’: How to stop negative self-talk and quiet your inner critic

    On Day 3 of the Yahoo Life Challenge: Stop Doing It! Danielle LaPorte offers a quick trick for stopping negative self-talk in its tracks.

  • Judge dismisses Steve Bannon's fraud case after Trump pardon

    Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon's federal fraud charges were dismissed by a federal judge in New York City on Tuesday because of his presidential pardon from former President Trump.Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres' decision to dismiss the criminal charges over a scheme to privately finance a southern border wall follows a months-long legal fight over how to deal with Bannon's pardon when related cases are ongoing.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: While Trump pardoned Bannon as one of his final acts in office in January, he did not do the same for Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato, and Timothy Shea — all of whom were also charged for allegedly defrauding donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars from the crowdfunding campaign.Prosecutors had asked the judge to dismiss Bannon — who pleaded not guilty last year to the charges — as one of the defendants in the case, rather than dismissing the indictment.Details: Torres noted in her order that prosecutors didn't dispute that Bannon's pardon was valid and that "it is not the practice of this district to remove a defendant from the docket without resolution of the indictment."But she added that "pardon implies guilt," quoting an 1853 New Jersey Supreme Court ruling."'If there be no guilt, there is no ground for forgiveness … A party is acquitted on the ground of innocence, he is pardoned through favor. And upon this very ground it is that the pardoning power is never vested in a judge.'"What they're saying: Bannon's attorney Bob Costello told the Washington Post the judge had "reached the right result." He noted to the Wall Street Journal that Bannon "has never been found guilty of anything, and he's not guilty."The Manhattan U.S. attorney's office declined to comment on the ruling.Read the judge's memorandum and order, obtained by the Court Listener, via DocumentCloud: Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Congresswoman mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene with flowchart of antisemitism

    Republicans and Democratic lawmakers have condemned the congresswoman’s comments

  • Portland police declare a riot during George Floyd anniversary protests

    Hundreds of marchers dressed in black light dumpster fires and smash windows on anniversary of Minneapolis murder

  • Samuel Cassidy: Suspect identified in San Jose mass shooting that left 9 dead including gunman

    The shooter killed 8 people

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • NATO chief accuses Belarus of hijacking plane

    "This is a state hijacking and demonstrates how the regime in Minsk attacks basic democratic rights and cracks down on freedom of expression and independent media," Stoltenberg said in a video statement, also welcoming European Union sanctions."There must be an urgent international investigation. And journalist Roman Protasevich and his companion Sofia Sapega must be immediately released," he said.

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • EPA nixes Trump ‘secret science’ rule that threatened pollution rules

    The rule was billed as a transparency measure, but it fit in with the Trump administration’s larger anti-regulatory programme

  • Tom Brady becomes GOAT of Twitter after using Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes

    Love him or hate him, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady continues to win Twitter.

  • Yanks' Kluber leaves with shoulder tightness, to get MRI

    Less than a week after the high of a no-hitter, Corey Kluber lasted just three innings against Toronto and came out because of tightness in his previous troubled right shoulder. The two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, who appeared revitalized with the New York Yankees when he no-hit Texas last Wednesday, will have an MRI and hopes he was bothered only by fatigue and not something more serious. Coming off a 101-pitch effort against the Rangers, the 35-year-old right-hander's bid to match Johnny Vander Meer’s feat of consecutive no-hitters was ended by Bo Bichette’s infield single with one out in the third.