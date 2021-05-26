Karine Jean-Pierre is the first black woman to conduct a press briefing in 30 years

TechCrunch

If Instagram's photo tagging feature was spun out into its own app, you'd have the viral sensation Poparazzi, now the No. 1 app on the App Store. The new social networking app, from the same folks behind TTYL and others, lets you create a social profile that only your friends can post photos to -- in other words, making your friends your own "paparazzi." To its credit, the new app has perfectly executed on a series of choices designed to fuel day-one growth -- from its prelaunch TikTok hype cycle to drive App Store preorders to its postlaunch social buzz, including favorable tweets by its backers.