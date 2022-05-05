Karine Jean-Pierre named new White House press secretary; Psaki departs May 13

WASHINGTON – Karine Jean-Pierre was named new White House press secretary Thursday, replacing Jen Psaki, who will leave the role later this month, the White House announced.

Jean-Pierre, currently the White House's principal deputy press secretary, will become the first Black woman and also first openly LGBTQ person to hold the position. Psaki's last day will be on May 13.

Psaki, the most prominent face of President Joe Biden's administration since day one, has reportedly been in talks to join MSNBC. Her departure comes as Biden has languished under low approval ratings amid rising inflation and as Democrats face major headwinds to retain power in Congress.

In this file photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC. The White House's deputy spokeswoman said March 27, 2022 she has tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to Europe with President Joe Biden that she only joined because the senior press secretary canceled after getting her own positive test.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job," Biden said in a statement, "but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people."

More: Jen Psaki in talks to leave White House press secretary job for MSNBC, according to reports

Prior to joining the White House, Jean-Pierre worked as chief public affairs officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC political analyst. She was regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and deputy battleground states director for President Barack Obama's 2012 re-election campaign.

"Representation matters and she will give a voice to many, but also make many dream big about what is truly possible," Psaki said of Jean-Pierre in a tweet. "She is passionate. She is smart and she has a moral core that makes her not just a great colleague, but an amazing Mom and human. Plus, she has a great sense of humor."

The White House also announced longtime Biden confidant Anita Dunn will return as a senior advisor and assistant to the president. After joining the White House last year, Dunn moved back to SKDK, a political consulting firm where she is partner and founding member.

Story continues

In the most visible role in the administration, Psaki gained a cult following online for her pointed exchanges with reporters and sharp delivery. Jean-Pierre took the White House podium multiple times in Psaki's absence.

Psaki is in line to host a show for MSNBC on NBC Universal's streaming platform, Peacock, according to Axios, and would not replace MSNBC star host Rachel Maddow in the 9 p.m. ET hour as some have speculated. She would also be a contributor to live programming on various MSNBC shows.

Biden thanked Psaki in a statement for "raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so." The president said Psaki "set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room."

Reach Rebecca Morin at Twitter @RebeccaMorin_

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Karine Jean-Pierre named White House press secretary; Jen Psaki leaves