Karine Jean-Pierre Reacts to ‘Dangerous’ Tennessee Public Drag Show Ban

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says a new Tennessee law banning drag performances in public venues is “not just unnecessary” but also “dangerous.”

The legislation, which Tennessee governor Bill Lee signed into law on Thursday, makes it illegal to host “an adult cabaret performance” in public venues or where children may be present. Cabaret performances are defined as those featuring “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, [and] male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest.”

Anyone who hosts or performs in a drag show in the presence of children would be charged with a class A misdemeanor, subject to a fine of up to $2,500 and up to one year in prison under the new law. Additional violations would be escalated to a class E felony and carry one-to-six years of prison time and fines up to $3,000.

In a press briefing on Friday, Jean-Pierre blasted the new law and suggested elected officials who are concerned with legislating against drag shows are ignoring more pressing issues that Americans are focused on, such as the economy, inflation and building safer schools and communities.

“Instead of doing anything to address those real issues that are impacting American people right now, you have a governor from Tennessee who has decided to go after drag shows. What sense does that make, to go after drag shows?” she said.

The press secretary later added: “It’s part of a larger pattern from elected officials who espouse freedom and liberty but apparently think that freedom of speech only extends to people who agree with them.”

Jean-Pierre said the governor “hasn’t been able to city any examples, anything to show that drag shows in public spaces are a problem.”

“These ridiculous policies aren’t just unnecessary, they are dangerous,” she said. “They vilify our fellow Americans and at a time when LGBTQ Americans are facing higher risk in violence, mental health issues, and it … is completely unacceptable for a governor to be moving in this way with such a bill and it is also unfortunate.”

She concluded in saying that President Biden has “always been very clear when it comes to vulnerable communities like LGBTQ community that he has their backs.”

The growing ubiquity of drag shows in restaurants and bars, as well as “drag queen story hours” for children at public libraries, has led at least 15 states to introduce legislation banning drag shows in public venues.

Tennessee state representative Jack Johnson, a Republican who co-sponsored the bill, said of the new law: “We’re protecting kids and families and parents who want to be able to take their kids to public places. We’re not attacking anyone or targeting anyone.”

On Thursday, Lee also signed into law a ban on gender-reassignment surgery for minors. The bill specifically bans the use of “hormone or puberty blockers” for treating “gender dysphoric” youth.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has vowed to challenge the law.

“We are deeply disturbed that state politicians have voted to interfere with the ability of families to make decisions, in consultation with medical professionals, to provide critical care for young people who are transgender. All Tennesseans should have access to the healthcare they need to survive and thrive. Gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth is safe, necessary, effective and often life-saving,” an ACLU staffer in Tennessee told a local news outlet.

