Karine Jean-Pierre to replace Psaki as White House press secretary

The White House announced Thursday that Karine Jean-Pierre will replace Jen Psaki as White House press secretary in the coming week.

Jean-Pierre will become the first openly gay person and first Black woman to hold the role. The White House said that Jean-Pierre would assume the position on May 13.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Biden said in a statement. “Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”



“Jen Psaki has set the standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room,” he said. “I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so.”

Psaki, who has held the role of press secretary since the start of the Biden administration, is expected to leave the administration for a role at MSNBC.

