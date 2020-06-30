Karisma Hotels & Resorts Launches Margaritaville Island Reserve, The First Collection Of Laid-Back Luxury All-Inclusive Resorts For The Brand

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun Opens July 1 With Elevated Amenities and Industry-Leading Karisma Peace of Mind™ Wellness Innovations

CANCUN, Mexico, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 1 Karisma Hotels & Resorts will open the doors to its highly anticipated Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun. Located on Mexico's stunning Riviera Maya coast, the all-inclusive oceanfront resort marks the official debut of Margaritaville's new laid-back luxury Island Reserve concept, and the first property in Mexico for the brand.

"The launch of the Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun is our first of many Island Reserve resorts, with properties in Riviera Maya and Cap Cana on the horizon for 2021," said Bill Linehan, president of Premier Worldwide Marketing, the exclusive worldwide representatives for Karisma Hotels & Resorts. "Margaritaville Island Reserve is much more than an all-inclusive resort – it is the epitome of a Caribbean oasis where everything is included."

Island Reserve InclusiveⓇ combines the amenities of a world-class all-inclusive resort with Margaritaville's relaxed vibe. This casual, carefree setting offers a new standard for guests who value exceptional quality in a fun and relaxing Caribbean setting. Here, guests can enjoy renowned service, top-quality dining, and drinks in a Margaritaville state of mind, with a few unexpected twists.

"We're thrilled to introduce our unmatched atmosphere to travelers looking to escape to the coastline of Mexico for a no worries vacation and are confident our first, new Margaritaville Island Reserve will become a preferred destination," said John Cohlan, chief executive officer at Margaritaville. "We partnered with Karisma Hotels & Resorts to launch our first resort in Mexico because of the company's outstanding reputation for creating and managing award-winning all-inclusive properties with exceptional food and beverage programs and best in class guest service and cleanliness standards, among other amenities and offerings essential to the Margaritaville experience."

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun offers 148 guestrooms and suites, affording guests an exclusive experience from check-in to check-out, complete with the following elements:

Guestrooms and suites with oceanfront and swim-up options, all include a balcony with Adirondack chairs or daybeds. The resort has an upscale coastal design with custom furnishings, authentic Caribbean touches, and fun modern conveniences.

with oceanfront and swim-up options, all include a balcony with Adirondack chairs or daybeds. The resort has an upscale coastal design with custom furnishings, authentic touches, and fun modern conveniences. Every room has a complimentary customizable in-room bar, which is a Karisma first-of-its-kind offering exclusive to Margaritaville Island Reserve . Guests can treat themselves to their favorite drinks, complete with all the glassware and tools needed for true personalization. They can also stock up on their favorite snacks and drinks from the on-site Joe Merchant's Coffee & Provisions.

. Guests can treat themselves to their favorite drinks, complete with all the glassware and tools needed for true personalization. They can also stock up on their favorite snacks and drinks from the on-site Coffee & Provisions. Four restaurants and six specialty bars provide a variety of lively food and beverage options that are all included. Choose from homemade Italian cuisine at Frank & Lola's ; traditional Mexican fare with ocean views at Rita's Taco House ; Caribbean and international bites at The Beach House ; Latin/Asian fusion dishes at Latino ; wellness and smoothie bar Blended ; plus sugarcane inspired beverages at Compass Caribbean Rum Lounge and Margaritaville's signature concepts like License to Chill Bar and 5 o'Clock Somewhere Bar. Guests also enjoy a daily "foodie hour" featuring surprise dishes with a gourmet spin.

homemade Italian cuisine at ; traditional Mexican fare with ocean views at ; and international bites at ; Latin/Asian fusion dishes at ; wellness and smoothie bar ; plus sugarcane inspired beverages at and Margaritaville's signature concepts like and Guests also enjoy a daily "foodie hour" featuring surprise dishes with a gourmet spin. St. Somewhere Spa is an 8,000 square-foot beauty of rest and relaxation, including a Couples Suite and Bridal Suite, expansive hydrotherapy area, full-service beauty salon, and tropical-inspired treatments.

8,000 square-foot beauty of rest and relaxation, including a Couples Suite and Bridal Suite, expansive hydrotherapy area, full-service beauty salon, and tropical-inspired treatments. Activities abound such as stand up paddle boarding, snorkeling, SCUBA clinics, cooking and cocktail classes, dance lessons, yoga, and of course, Aqua Fit, beach soccer, volleyball plus a fully outfitted fitness center.

such as stand up paddle boarding, snorkeling, SCUBA clinics, cooking and cocktail classes, dance lessons, yoga, and of course, Aqua Fit, beach soccer, volleyball plus a fully outfitted fitness center. Daily live entertainment programs include beach parties, musicians, mariachi fiestas, and a host of engaging tournaments.

include beach parties, musicians, mariachi fiestas, and a host of engaging tournaments. Margaritaville party planners know how to create unforgettable events throughout an array of intimate spaces including the beachfront gazebo and signature Sky Wedding terrace with amazing rooftop views.

know how to create unforgettable events throughout an array of intimate spaces including the beachfront gazebo and signature terrace with amazing rooftop views. Even kids have an all-inclusive fun time. Parakeets Kid's Club has supervised, daily activities for children 4-12 years old including cooking classes, mad lab experiments, piñata making, dancing, pajama parties, movie nights and more.

Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun will also ensure guest safety and deliver an unmatched level of service with the new comprehensive well-being program Karisma Peace of Mind™. The program features new health protocols, updated guidelines and industry-leading best practices, including alignment with Delos Well Living's International WELL Building Institute and Well Living Lab, in conjunction with the Mayo Clinic, with endorsements by Deepak Chopra. The program will be implemented across all Karisma properties, setting a new standard for the hospitality industry.

Now through July 31, Margaritaville Island Reserve Riviera Cancun is offering a "License to Chill" opening special with up to 66 percent savings plus a complimentary spa treatment and mixology class. Island Reserve Inclusive rates cover all accommodations with tax, top food, premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, 24-hour room service, Joe Merchant's In-Room Bar, Island Ambassador personal concierge service and an incredible array of food options. For more information, visit www.margaritavilleislandreserveresorts.com and follow along on Instagram @MVIslandReserveResorts.