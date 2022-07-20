Karissa Fretwell murder: Michael Wolfe sentenced to life in prison

Karissa Fretwell and her son, William, were kidnapped and murdered in 2019 by his biological father. Their family reminisced about them leading up to the July 20, 2022 sentencing in Yamhill County Court.

McMinnville — Three years after the bodies of a Salem mom and her 3-year-old son were discovered murdered in rural Yamhill County, the man responsible for their deaths was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Michael Wolfe, 55, will have a chance at parole after 30 years at Oregon State Penitentiary when he will be well into his 80s. He will receive credit for time served.

Last month, Wolfe pleaded guilty to murdering Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son William "Billy" Fretwell.

William was Wolfe's biological son, but he was not part of the toddler's life. He killed them a few days after he was ordered to pay child support.

Wolfe's change of plea took the death penalty off the table.

Not wanting to jeopardize the criminal case against her killer, Karissa's family refused to talk to the media in the years following her and William's murders.

But after Wolfe admitted he killed them and the case moved toward sentencing, Karissa's mother Nyla Bales and step-father Kirk Bales sat down with the Statesman Journal to talk about their loss.

From working mom to missing person

Fretwell survived her troubled teen years to commit wholely to raising her son while working full-time jobs and attending Western Oregon University. When she eventually sought financial support from Wolfe, who was married at the time of Billy's birth, it may have cost them their lives.

In April 2019, the court ordered Wolfe to pay Karissa $904 a month. A judge signed the order May 10. Three days later, she and Billy disappeared from their West Salem apartment.

Tiny photographs of Karissa Fretwell beaming and holding her son, Billy, with purple ribbons attached to safety pins, were handed out at their July 7, 2019 celebration of life. Purple was Karissa’s favorite color.

Salem Police detectives interviewed several friends who told officers Karissa had recently been in court against Billy's father.

Wolfe and Karissa had met while she worked delivering sandwiches. He called Jimmy John's almost every day for delivery, asking specifically for Karissa to deliver his food.

She was in her early 20s. He was in his late 40s and married.

He worked in security at Cascade Steel Rolling Mills, Inc., a manufacturing facility that takes recycled metal and turns it into finished steel products such as rebar. He helped Karissa get a job there in April 2015 as a part-time security guard. She was 21.

Wolfe was reportedly not happy when Karissa got pregnant, and their relationship ended.

Flowers are placed on Karissa Fretwell's SUV outside her apartment in West Salem on June 14, 2019.

Wolfe was interviewed again at the Salem Police Department after being advised of his Miranda rights. He maintained he hadn't seen Karissa.

Cascade Steel video surveillance and AT&T phone records contradicted his claims, placing him near Karissa's apartment on the last day she was seen alive and her phone near his home the same day.

In an affidavit, police said the investigation and interviews all pointed to the one person who could've benefited from Karissa and William being dead: Wolfe.

During the investigation, Wolfe also disappeared briefly. Salem police listed him as a wanted man. They searched his rural home in Gaston and another property near Hopewell on May 23. He was taken into custody the next day at Blue Star Donuts in Portland.

He was charged with Karissa's and Billy's murders while they were still missing.

Detectives from Salem Police worked around the clock during the investigation, collaborating with counterparts from the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. Some had children about Billy’s age and tacked photos of the boy and his mom above their desks.

On June 15, 2019, the bodies of a boy and a young woman were discovered 10 miles west of Yamhill on heavily-wooded property owned by the timber company Weyerhaeuser. They were identified as Karissa and Billy.

The bodies of Karissa Fretwell, 25, and her son Billy, 3, were discovered June 15 on land owned by Weyerhaeuser in Yamhill County. Michael Wolfe, who is charged with their murders, was known to recreate in the heavily-wooded property. Photo taken Dec. 6, 2021.

Investigators knew Wolfe was familiar with the area and had a permit to cut firewood there.

An autopsy determined Karissa died of a single gunshot to the head and her death was ruled a homicide. The cause of Billy's death was undetermined in the autopsy. Officials said it remains undetermined. Family members said addition testing yielded little information.

Facing the death penalty

Wolfe's trial was delayed numerous times, primarily due to a technical legal fight over how a new state law impacted the county's ability to seek the death penalty.

Wolfe initially faced an aggravated murder charge for Karissa's death. It was dismissed and replaced with counts of first-degree murder and first-degree murder constituting domestic violence following the 2019 passage of Senate Bill 1013 — a law narrowing the scope of the death penalty.

Prosecutors pushed forward on charging Wolfe with aggravated murder for Billy's death. If convicted, a jury could have considered sentencing Wolfe to death.

Last year, Wolfe’s attorneys unsuccessfully appealed to the Oregon Supreme Court to dismiss the charge for Billy. Attorneys took it a step further and filed an appeal in January with the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Feb. 28, the high court denied Wolfe's petition, sending the case back to Yamhill County Circuit Court to continue proceedings.

Wolfe had been scheduled to stand trial in June 2023, but then Wolfe agreed to the plea deal.

