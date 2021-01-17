Karl-Anthony Towns says he tested positive for COVID-19 after his mother and 6 other family members died of the virus

Lauren Edmonds
Karl-Anthony Towns
Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center on February 8, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

  • NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns, 25, confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

  • Towns previously lost his mother and six other family members to COVID-19 last year. His father, Karl Towns Sr., also contracted and recovered from COVID-19.

  • Jordyn Woods, Towns' girlfriend and former close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family, called the NBA player "one of the strongest people" and asked her fans to send prayers.

NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns announced he tested positive for COVID-19 after seven of his family members, including his mother, died from the virus last year.

Towns, who confirmed his relationship with Jordyn Woods in September, revealed the diagnosis ahead of Friday's game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies.

"Prior to tonight's game, I received yet another awful call that I tested positive for COVID," the Timberwolves center wrote on Instagram.

"I Pray every day that this nightmare of a virus will subside and I beg everyone to continue to take it seriously by taking all of the necessary precautions," Towns wrote. "We cannot stop the spread of this virus alone, it must be a group effort by all of us."

Towns' diagnosis comes after a heartbreaking year for the player that included losing his mother, Jacqueline Towns, to COVID-19.

"It breaks my heart that my family, and particularly my father and sister, continue to suffer from the anxiety that comes along with this diagnosis as we know all too well what the result could be," wrote Towns.

He continued, "To my niece and nephew, Jolani and Max, I promise you I will not end up in a box next to grandma and I will beat this."

Towns joined a number of other athletes, including Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets, that have contracted the virus.

Towns' girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, offered words of support

Following Towns' announcement, Woods shared comforting messages of support on social media.

"Praying for you babe. I know you're going to pull through. God's got you and so does your most powerful guardian Angel up there," Woods, 25, wrote on Twitter. "You're one of the strongest people I know. Please send some prayers up."

Woods, who infamously became embroiled in the Kardashian-Thompson scandal in 2019, also shared a message on her Instagram Stories.

"Be strong [Karl-Anthony Towns]," Woods wrote. "You're a true fighter. This is not fair or right that you were put in this position when you were just trying to do your job."

Towns' COVID-19 diagnosis comes after he lost several family members to the virus

Karl Anthony Towns and Mother Getty Images
Jacqueline Towns died of COVID-19 in April 2020 Star Tribune via Getty Images

In March 2020, Towns shared an emotional video to social media telling fans his mother had been hospitalized due to complications from the coronavirus.

At the time, Jacqueline was placed in a medically induced coma and was using a respirator to breathe.

"She was deteriorating in front of our eyes," he said, getting tearful. "She kept getting worse, she kept getting worse, and the hospital was doing everything they can."

Towns added that her condition worsened, he was unable to visit her in the hospital and had not been able to communicate.

In April 2020, the Towns family announced Jacqueline died of COVID-19 at the age of 59.

"Jackie was many things to many people -- a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend," the Towns family said in a statement.

"The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced."

In December, Towns revealed that six additional family members had died from COVID-19. Towns' father, Karl Towns Sr., also contracted and recovered from the virus.

"I've been through a lot, obviously starting out with my mom," Towns told ESPN. "I've seen a lot of coffins in the last seven months."

Towns told the outlet that he felt "a lot of responsibility" in looking out for members of his extended family as the virus continues to spread.

"I have a lot of people who have -- in my family and my mom's family -- gotten COVID," Towns said. "I'm the one looking for answers still, trying to find how to keep them healthy. It's just a lot of responsibility on me to keep my family well informed and to make all the moves necessary to keep them alive."

