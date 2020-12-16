Karl Rove 'mystified' by Stacey Abrams' Georgia mail-in ballot count
Fox News contributor explains why he believes Republicans will win Peach State Senate elections on 'The Story'
Fox News contributor explains why he believes Republicans will win Peach State Senate elections on 'The Story'
The president retweeted a message posted by attorney Lin Wood suggesting that he will soon prosecute Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both Republicans — for refusing to cave to his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud.
As a critical care nurse, she is at high risk of infection, and her hospital has an interest in keeping her healthy. The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization (EUA) of the vaccine in the U.S. on Friday.
The grisly incident happened in the Central Mexican state of Guanajuato.
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger would like Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler to re-evaluate their priorities.On Monday, the two senators facing re-election runoffs in January tried once again to discourage confidence in the upcoming election, demanding an updated list of registered voters before early voting began. But as Raffensperger, a Republican, pointed out in a Tuesday press release, Loeffler and Perdue already had the information they were looking for."Though I've told the Republican Party to stop focusing on me and instead direct their energies to winning the Senate runoffs, clearly they haven't listened," Raffensperger said in the release. He went on to call it "embarrassing" that Perdue and Loeffler not only don't know the information they want is publicly available, but also that it's in the hands of their campaigns as well. A National Republican Senatorial Committee representative confirmed the campaigns have the lists.> Early voting has already started but it’s not too late for them to call their offices and get their campaigns in order.> > — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) December 15, 2020Raffensperger has refused to play into President Trump and other Republicans' false claims of widespread voter fraud and election manipulation amid the 2020 election, instead affirming President-elect Joe Biden's win there and receiving threats for doing so.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar
BEIJING (Reuters) -China said on Monday the European Union should stop making "irresponsible remarks" after it called for the release of all those arrested for reporting in China in a statement on a detained Chinese national working for Bloomberg News. China's foreign ministry said on Friday authorities had detained Haze Fan, who works for the Bloomberg bureau in Beijing, on suspicion of endangering national security. The European Union called for authorities to grant Fan "medical assistance if needed, prompt access to a lawyer of her choice, and contacts with her family."
A farmer from a rural part of India's Madhya Pradesh became rich overnight after finding a 14.98 carat diamond in his leased land. Lakhan Yadav, 45, of Krishna-Kalyanpur village in Madhya Pradesh sold the diamond for £61,33 at auction on Tuesday. Mr Yadav found the diamond in his land nearly 20 km away from his village. “It’s sheer luck. You get it once in life. Everybody doesn’t get it,” Mr Yadav told Daily Telegraph. Mr Yadav found the fortune in the 625 square feet of land that he had taken on lease from the government. The farmer owns two hectares bought with the compensation money, two buffaloes, and now a motorcycle that he bought with the first payment he was given after depositing the diamond with the district administrion. During the nationwide Covid lockdown his school-aged children would tend to the buffaloes at home and he went to dig land. Mr Yadav, who is illiterate, now wants to spend the money to educate his children. “With this money, anything is possible. I will build a new house and spend money on the education of my children,” he said. Mr Yadav said he would put the rest of his money into a bank account so that he can live on the interest from it in his old age. “I am not capable of investing this money because I am illiterate. I want my children to study well and then spend the money wisely,” he said. However, striking it lucky once was not enough and Mr Yadav wants to continue his search for more diamonds. “A person is never satisfied with money and life. No one wants an end to his life and no one wants that he should not get more money,” he said. Madhya Pradesh is richly endowed with mineral wealth. It is the sole producer of diamond in India.
An effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom is gaining momentum, partly fueled by outrage over the Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling residents to stay home.
The Treasury Department says it knows the Iranian intelligence officers who kidnapped the former FBI agent Robert Levinson who died in their custody. U.S. officials announced on Monday that two members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) would be sanctioned for their alleged role in Levinson’s kidnapping and detention.“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the Iranian regime,” the statement reads.Trump Says He ‘Won’t Accept’ That Ex-FBI Agent Robert Levinson Died in Iran, Despite Family’s StatementThe Treasury Department identified Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai as senior Iranian intel officials involved in Levinson’s kidnapping and disappearance. Baseri is allegedly a “high-ranking MOIS officer involved in counterespionage activities in and outside of Iran” who has “worked directly with intelligence officials from other countries in order to harm U.S. interests,” according to the Treasury statement. Khazai is a “high-ranking member of the MOIS” who has allegedly worked with Iran’s intel program in foreign countries.In a statement released alongside the sanctions designation, FBI Director Christopher Wray accused Iran of lying about its role in Levinson’s disappearance in 2007. “The government of Iran pledged to provide assistance in bringing Bob Levinson home, but it has never followed through. The truth is that Iranian intelligence officers—with the approval of senior Iranian officials—were involved in Bob’s abduction and detention.”Levinson, a former FBI agent, flew to Kish Island off the southern Iran coast while ostensibly pursuing an investigation into counterfeit cigarettes on behalf of a tobacco company at a meeting with Dawud Salahuddin. Salahuddin, an American convert to Islam, fled to Iran after killing an Iranian diplomat from the shah-era government who had become a dissident.U.S. law-enforcement officials had reached out to Salahuddin after the 1993 World Trade Center bombing in an attempt to learn more about global terrorism and began a back-channel dialogue, during which Salahuddin discussed the possibility of returning to the U.S. and facing criminal charges.As the AP later reported, Levinson’s cigarette-counterfeiting investigation was a cover for his work as a contractor at the CIA, and his meeting with Salahuddin was part of an attempt to turn him into an informant for the agency. Levinson disappeared after the meeting, only to surface in proof-of-life videos and a photograph received in 2010 and 2011.In the images, a gaunt Levinson pleads for help from the U.S. government to “answer the requests of the group that has held me for three and a half years” while making no mention of the “group” holding him or his whereabouts. In the subsequent photos, Levinson appeared in an orange prison jumpsuit holding signs with “help me” and “why you can not help me” printed on them.Iran Can’t Find an American Hostage, U.S. Officials SayLevinson’s family waged a 13-year search for him until the Trump administration told family members in 2020 that intelligence indicated Levinson had likely died in Iranian custody at some point prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, The New York Times reported.Iran has denied holding Levinson in detention or any connection to Levinson’s disappearance.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.
All the states President-elect Joe Biden tightly won in the 2020 election have cast their electoral votes for him — but not without Republicans trying to disrupt the process.Electoral College voters in every state cast their ballots on Monday to certify Biden's win, putting an end to GOP-stoked doubts about the legitimacy of the 2020 results. But in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, and Pennsylvania, all of which Biden won, Republicans claiming to be electors cast their own votes for President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence anyway.In Arizona last week, a group called "AZ Protect the Vote" decided to select its own slate of 11 voters and told the National Archives in Washington, D.C. to expect the state to vote for Trump and Pence. The group produced notarized documents supposedly certifying the vote for Trump and sent it over, even though Biden handily won the state, The Arizona Republic reports. On Monday, Arizona's 11 Democratic electors actually cast their votes, and will send them to Congress next week for an official count.Georgia Republicans tried a similar scheme Monday, meeting at the Capitol at the same time as the state's Democratic electors to select a slate of electors to cast votes for Trump. Groups of self-appointed electors in Pennsylvania and Nevada also cast meaningless votes of their own, claiming legal challenges could still tip the vote in Trump's favor. Michigan Republicans who tried to cast votes meanwhile were blocked from entering the capitol building.> BREAKING: REPUBLICAN ELECTORS CAST PROCEDURAL VOTE , SEEK TO PRESERVE TRUMP CAMPAIGN LEGAL CHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/XVWuR5WzvN> > — PA GOP (@PAGOP) December 14, 2020Trump and his supporters have waged several lawsuits challenging votes across the U.S. But as of Monday, all of Trump's biggest suits were finished, and he lost nearly all of them.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar
Siyar Guldiken, still short of breath from his own battle with the coronavirus, was not able to grieve after his grandmother and uncle died of the related disease, as one of the world's worst second waves of the pandemic slammed Turkey. After 10 days in isolation in Diyarbakir last month, Guldiken said only a full lockdown could stop the pandemic from worsening in Turkey, which has registered the seventh most cases globally. But pressure for more stringent action is growing from medical bodies, opposition parties and Istanbul's mayor, after daily cases jumped to more than 30,000 and deaths to 200, even as the country prepares for a vaccine to arrive shortly.
The Polish and Lithuanian governments say they have been the target of a cyber disinformation attack that appears aimed at undermining relations between the two NATO allies. A Polish government official, Stanislaw Zaryn, said Russia appeared to be the culprit, saying the type of attack falls into a recent pattern of informational warfare directed by the Kremlin against NATO members on the eastern flank of the alliance. The fabricated statement said a Polish diplomat was caught smuggling narcotics, firearms, explosives and extremist materials into Lithuania, said Zaryn, the spokesman for the head of Poland's security services.
‘I have never witnessed anything close to inappropriate with Ghislaine,’ spouse writes in letter
President-elect Joe Biden is set to nominate former two-term Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D) to lead the Department of Energy, people with knowledge of the matter told Politico. As governor, Granholm worked with the auto industry in Detroit, experience that would likely help her as the Biden administration aims to move the United States away from fossil fuels and increase the number of electric vehicles on the road, Politico notes. The Energy Department maintains the country's nuclear weapons arsenal, sets appliance standards, and operates national labs that focus on making scientific innovations.If confirmed, Granholm will be the second woman to ever lead the department. In 2016, Granholm was considered Hillary Clinton's likely nominee for the position, had she won the election.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar
The Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was charged on Tuesday with sex trafficking, racketeering and other crimes targeting dozens of women and underage girls over a quarter century in three countries, U.S. authorities said. Canadian police arrested Nygard in Winnipeg, Manitoba, on Monday at the U.S. government's request under the countries' extradition treaty. Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in Manhattan said Nygard, 79, had since 1995 used his influence and businesses to "recruit and maintain" victims in the United States, Canada and the Bahamas to sexually gratify himself and his associates.
"There were multiple conversations with the US government about taking more supply in the second quarter," said Scott Gottlieb, a Pfizer board member.
A world leader in setting norms against torture, the continent is finally awakening to the torture of pro-democracy protesters in Belarus.
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has nothing but praise for her former 2020 rival.Widespread reports on Tuesday indicated President-elect Joe Biden had selected former South Bend, Indiana, mayor and 2020 candidate Pete Buttigieg as his next transportation secretary. And before his position was even confirmed, Buttigieg received praise from his prime antagonist during the Democratic presidential primaries.Klobuchar seemed pretty peeved with the young, less experienced Buttigieg throughout the primaries, as both candidates were vying to be the top Midwest moderate among the 2020 pack. But despite plenty of opportunity to ding Buttigieg on his lack of experience for the new role, she still offered well wishes to Buttigieg in a Tuesday tweet.> Congratulations @PeteButtigieg! From roads to rail, there is so much to be done and I’m looking forward to working with you! I know you will bring both your big ideas & your local government experience to the job. John & I look forward to welcoming you & Chasten to Washington.> > — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) December 15, 2020On its face, it's a friendly gesture from Klobuchar, and an early one considering Buttigieg himself hasn't yet acknowledged his potential new gig. Still, it's hard not to read the pointed "local government experience" as a dig.More stories from theweek.com Trump's election loss coping mechanism is straight out of The Simpsons Joe Biden still doesn't get it Reports: Biden chooses former EPA head Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar
Two Brazilian police officers have been arrested in Rio de Janeiro after security camera images showed them shooting at two young men on a motorbike, before taking them away in a car. Saturday's incident in the poor Rio suburb of Belford Roxo shines a fresh light on aggressive tactics of Brazilian police, who critics allege often target poor young Black men in deadly raids. Critics say Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, a far-right former army captain, has empowered police to be more aggressive than ever, offering them his full support to take out criminals in the country's drug-riddled slums.
All federal employees will be excused from duty on 24 December
A group of House Republicans sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) on Tuesday demanding to remove Representative Eric Swalwell (D., Calif.) from the House Intelligence Committee."Rep. Swalwell withheld information for five years from the House Intelligence Committee about an ongoing Chinese espionage operation targeted at him and his own colleagues," the Republicans wrote. "Rep. Swalwell kept this information to himself while repeatedly using his position on HPSCI to peddle damaging and baseless conspiracies about President Donald Trump’s unproven ties to Russia for years and still refuses to comment fully on the extent and nature of his relationship with the Chinese Communist Party spy exposed in Axios’ bombshell report."The letter follows the publication of a year-long Axios investigation which found that a suspected Chinese spy worked as a fundraiser for Swalwell from 2011 to 2015 — and even placed an intern in his office. The alleged spy, Christine Fang, developed ties with other politicians from the San Francisco Bay area and reportedly had romantic relationships with at least two mayors in midwestern states.In response to the story, Swalwell alleged that his ties with Fang were leaked as retribution for his criticism of President Trump. Swalwell has declined to reveal details of his relationship with Fang, saying that could expose classified information.The House Intel Committee "handles some of the most sensitive information our government possesses—information critical to our national defense," the group of Republicans wrote to Pelosi. "As such, we urge you to immediately remove Rep. Swalwell from his position on the House Intelligence Committee."Among the letter's signatories are Representatives Jim Banks of Indiana, Steve Scalise of Louisiana, Chip Roy of Texas, and 13 additional Republicans.Swalwell cut off contact with Fang in 2015, after federal agents briefed the representative on Fang's ties with China.Republicans on the Intel Committee told National Review last week that Swalwell should at least disclose the nature of his relationship to committee members."Rep. Swalwell says he can’t talk about the issue because it’s classified? Did he share classified information with this alleged spy?” Representative Brad Wenstrup said. “There’s a place where members can discuss classified information — the SCIF (sensitive compartmented information facility). We need answers."