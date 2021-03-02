Karl Rove: There is plenty of evidence of massive border crossings under Biden admin

Fox News contributor Karl Rove addresses the Biden administration denying there is a migrant border crisis and the cancellation of Dr. Seuss on 'America's Newsroom.'

  • U.S. Supreme Court justices scrutinize Republican-backed voting curbs

    U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday began hearing arguments on the legality of two Republican-backed voting restrictions in Arizona in a case that could further weaken the Voting Rights Act, a landmark 1965 federal law that bars racial discrimination in voting. The important voting rights case comes before the justices at a time when Republicans in numerous states are pursuing new restrictions after former President Donald Trump made false claims of widespread fraud in the Nov. 3 election that he lost to Democratic President Joe Biden.

  • What is Trump's role in the future of the Republican movement?

    FOX News contributors Joe Concha and Robert Jeffress join 'Fox News @ Night' to discuss former president's political future

  • Mexico president says meeting with Biden friendly, positive

    Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Tuesday that he had no differences with U.S. President Joe Biden in their first bilateral meeting a day earlier and that his American counterpart was open to exploring his proposals on a temporary worker program and helping Mexico obtain more vaccine. López Obrador characterized the meeting as “friendly, respectful and with a lot of emphasis on cooperation for development.” “Teams from both countries are going to explore all possibilities for cooperation in this area” to see “what is possible and when,” López Obrador said.

  • Ohio's 2022 GOP Senate candidates are already squabbling over who's more loyal to Trump

    In one of the earliest showcases for what a post-Trump GOP statewide primary might look like over the next couple of years, Ohio Senate candidates Jane Timken and Josh Mandel are already squabbling over who's more loyal to former President Donald Trump. Timken kicked things off Monday when she called on Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), one of the ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump in January, to resign, arguing "President Trump is the leader of our party and we must have conservative leaders committed to the team." https://t.co/TiTJAFn0s1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 1, 2021 Mandel, who has claimed to be Trump's "number one ally" in Ohio, followed that up with scathing criticism, accusing Timken of "flip-flopping" on Gonzalez. He cited Trump's speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday which claimed "there is no room in the party for 'spineless establishment Republicans.'" Timken, Mandel said, "has proven herself just that," while he has consistently opposed Gonzalez's vote. Here’s Josh Mandel, responding to Jane Timken’s call for Anthony Gonzalez to resign. #OHSen pic.twitter.com/Fd16H1xbV8 — Henry J. Gomez (@HenryJGomez) March 1, 2021 Mandel's comments may be one last desperate shot at getting Trump's approval, however — The Washington Post reported Sunday that Trump has already told Timken he'll endorse her, though her camp has not confirmed the news. Either way, the back-and-forth seems to line up with an earlier prediction from The Bulwark's Tim Miller that GOP primaries won't represent a battle between pro- and anti-Trump candidates. Instead, it's a battle for the right to own the "Trump lane," plain and simple. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • GOP may hold keys to Democrats' long-sought minimum wage hike

    Dems have batted away a GOP proposal to raise the wage to $10 an hour and enact stricter immigration vetting requirements for employers.

  • Balancing Act: Marjorie Taylor Greene wants us to ‘trust the science’ on transgender rights. Here’s the science.

    It’s amazing that Jewish space lasers and Satan-worshipping, child-abusing Democratic cabals and 9/11 hoax drivel could strike a person as more believable than gender fluidity. But here we are, with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, promoter of all of the above, doubling down on transphobia. The occasion? The House of Representatives voting to pass the Equality Act, which would ban ...

  • Supreme Court skeptical about patent judge appointments

    The Supreme Court on Monday seemed likely to find that the judges who oversee patent disputes are not properly appointed, a case important to patent holders and inventors including major technology companies. The question for the justices has to do with more than 250 administrative patent judges who make up the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, which was created by Congress in 2011. The case involves the Constitution’s Appointments Clause which lays out how government officials can be appointed.

  • Refugees' frustration drives renewed Western Sahara conflict

    Generations of young Sahrawis have grown up in Algeria's remote desert refugee camps largely forgotten by the outside world and now see no prospect of an independent homeland in Western Sahara except through a new war their leaders say has already begun. Their fears that the quest for statehood had become a lost cause grew when U.S. administration of former president Donald Trump recognised Morocco's claims to the vast, sparsely populated territory in December. "We have not received any peaceful results," said Brahim, a Sahrawi man taking part in a recent parade by the group's Polisario Front independence movement in Tindouf, close to Algeria's border with Western Sahara.

  • USDA puts brakes on land transfer for Arizona copper mine

    The Biden administration is pulling back an environmental review that had cleared the way for a parcel of federal land held sacred by Apaches to be turned over for a massive copper mine in eastern Arizona. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Monday that it likely will take several months to further consult with Native American tribes and others about their concerns over Oak Flat and determine whether the environmental review fully complies with the law. The agency cited President Joe Biden's recent memo on strengthening relationships with tribal nations, and regularly consulting with them in a meaningful way.

  • TV audience for virtual Golden Globes show appears headed for sharp fall

    The television audience for Hollywood's virtual Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday fell sharply from last year's event, according to preliminary estimates on Monday. Ratings data reported on Monday by The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline showed that only about 5.4 million Americans watched the three-hour telecast on the NBC network. NBC has yet to release any figures and did not return a request for comment.

  • Trump describes rally before deadly Capitol riot as a 'love fest'

    Following his first post-presidency speech, former President Donald Trump described the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the deadly Capitol riot as "beautiful" a "love fest." Trump spoke with Fox News on Sunday after delivering a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, in which he continued to falsely claim he won the 2020 presidential election. In the Fox interview, Trump was asked if there's anything he would have in retrospect done differently prior to a crowd of his supporters storming the Capitol building on Jan. 6, but the former president instead spoke favorably about the rally he delivered remarks at before the deadly riot. "That rally was massive," Trump said. "...It was tremendous numbers of people. Not the Capitol, I'm talking about the rally itself. And it was a love fest. It was a beautiful thing." Trump spoke at a rally in Washington, D.C., on the day Congress was meeting to certify the election results, urging his supporters to march down to the Capitol building and "show strength" before a deadly riot ultimately occurred. The House of Representatives subsequently impeached Trump for "incitement of insurrection" for his actions surrounding the riot, though he was acquitted by the Senate. In reference to the violence that occurred at the Capitol following the rally, Trump told Fox he "hated to see" it. Trump during his CPAC speech didn't back down from his false claim that the 2020 election was fraudulent, and "Republicans in Washington let out a collective groan," Politico writes, as this "puts them right back in the position of rebuking Trump or looking spineless." Trump called in to Fox News after his CPAC speech and was asked by Steve Hilton about his response to the January 6 insurrection. He tried to shift blame to Pelosi before resorting to Black Lives Matter whataboutism. pic.twitter.com/5tjXcs12hF — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 1, 2021 More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?

  • WSJ Opinion: Trump Successors' Pitch to CPAC's 'America Uncanceled'

    While the media focused almost exclusively on Donald Trump's speech at CPAC 2021, there were strong pitches from other potential Republican Party leaders including Kristi Noem, Ted Cruz, Ron DeSantis, Tom Cotton and Rick Scott. Images: Getty/Zuma/AP/Reuters Composite: Mark Kelly

  • Memo details House Republicans' plan to reclaim the majority in 2022

    House Republicans will reclaim their majority in 2022 by offering candidates who are women, minorities or veterans, a memo obtained by Axios says. Why it matters: The document, drafted by a super PAC blessed by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, names top Democrats to target — Jared Golden of Maine, Matt Cartwright of Pennsylvania and Ron Kind of Wisconsin — and the type of Republican candidates to beat them. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Congressional Leadership Fund spent $140 million during the 2020 cycle, helping Republicans defy the odds and come within five seats of winning the House. The group now plans to play a key role in shaping the 2022 contests. The details: The memo, written by CLF President Dan Conston, singled out Golden, Cartwright and Kind because they live in Trump-friendly rural and working-class districts. Conston recommends "star Navy SEAL" Derrick Van Orden seek a rematch with Kind but says the GOP needs to find new, "stronger recruits" to take on Golden and Cartwright.The memo is blunt about candidate recruitment."In 2020, all 15 of the seats Republicans flipped were won by a woman, a minority or a veteran," Conston writes. "Continuing to recruit similar candidates is a foundational building block to the majority in 2022."Between the lines: House Republican candidates performed substantially better than Donald Trump did in suburban districts. The suburbs don't need to be the GOP killing fields that they were under Trump.Republicans will benefit in 2022 from "Democrats' overreach" on policies such as lengthy school closures, curtailment of fracking and pipeline cancellations, Conston writes.The big picture: The memo sounds the alarm about insufficient Republican candidate fundraising, calling it the "single biggest threat to Republicans taking back the majority."In competitive races, Democrats out-raised half of all Republican incumbents and all but three Republican challengers were out-raised, the memo states.During the final stretch, Democratic candidates spent $88 million more on television than Republicans.CLF has deep pockets, but super PACs pay far higher TV ad rates than campaigns. Conston emphasized that candidates will need to "stand on their own two feet" and boost their own digital fundraising, to get CLF support.Be smart: Conston predicts redistricting will bring on "painful member-vs.-member primaries," but he expects redistricting to ultimately help Republicans pick up seats in Texas, Florida, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Montana.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Senate to debate COVID-19 bill this week after Democrats retreat on minimum wage

    The U.S. Senate will start debating President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Monday after Democrats backed down from an effort to raise the minimum wage to $15 as part of it. The backpedaling did not end hopes of addressing the minimum wage issue in Congress. Democrats and some Republicans have voiced support for the idea of raising the federal minimum wage, now at $7.25 an hour, for the first time since 2009, although they disagree on how much.

  • 'Read Across America Day' is diversifying and will shift focus away from Dr. Seuss

    "Read Across America Day" will no longer focus on Dr. Seuss and his birthday, but instead shift focus to diverse children's books.

  • Facebook critic Marjorie Taylor Greene and her husband sold up to $210,000 in tech stocks - including in Facebook

    Greene has long accused tech giants of anti-conservative bias. Yet she and her husband invested thousands of dollars in them, per The Daily Beast.

  • Odubel Herrera is in the Phillies' starting lineup today

    Odubel Herrera is in Tuesday's Phillies lineup, playing right field.

  • Donald and Melania Trump had Covid vaccinations before leaving the White House

    Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, were vaccinated against the coronavirus in January before leaving the White House, an adviser to the former president said on Monday. "President Trump and the first lady were vaccinated at the White House in January," the adviser said without providing any further details. Joe Biden, who took over as president on January 20, was vaccinated publicly against the coronavirus on December 21 but the Trumps' vaccinations had not been revealed previously. Mr Trump, in a speech on Sunday, his first since leaving the White House, said everyone should get vaccinated against Covid-19, which has left more than 500,000 people dead in the United States. Some of Mr Trump's supporters have expressed scepticism about being vaccinated. Mr Trump came down with Covid-19 in early October and was hospitalised for several days in a suburb of Washington.

  • Boeing to base U.S. Air Force prototype on Australian pilotless combat jet

    Boeing Co will use a pilotless, fighter-like jet developed in Australia as the basis for its U.S. Air Force Skyborg prototype, an executive at the plane maker said on Tuesday. The "Loyal Wingman", the first military aircraft to be designed and manufactured in Australia in more than 50 years, made its first flight on Saturday under the supervision of a Boeing test pilot monitoring it from a ground control station in South Australia. Boeing's Loyal Wingman is 38 feet long (11.6 metres), has a 2,000 nautical mile (3,704 km) range and a nose that can be outfitted with various payloads.

  • Ron DeSantis has strongest showing of any potential non-Trump candidate in CPAC 2024 straw poll

    Unsurprisingly, former President Donald Trump won the Conservative Political Action Conference's 2024 presidential straw poll Sunday, and he did so handily, garnering 55 percent of the vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was the only other potential candidate to reach double digits at 21 percent. It's unclear if Trump will run, but many Republicans, including some of Trump's fiercest critics, think he is the overwhelming favorite for the nomination right now if he does enter the ring. So, CPAC conducted a second poll without Trump. DeSantis led the way in that one at 43 percent, followed by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) at 11 percent. Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who declined an invitation to the conference in Orlando, didn't gain much traction. #CPAC2021 poll w/o Trump Ron DeSantis: 43%Kristi Noem: 11%Don Jr: 8%Mike Pompeo: 7%Ted Cruz: 7%Tucker Carlson: 3%Josh Hawley: 3%Nikki Haley: 3%Ivanka: 3%Rand Paul: 2%... and Mike Pence: 1% — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2021 The polls, of course, come with many caveats attached. The election is a long way away, straw polls aren't the most reliable predictive method, and the CPAC conference is not necessarily representative of the larger Republican Party, which many analysts consider to be at a Trump-inspired crossroads right now. It's also worth noting that DeSantis' strong showing may be partly tied to the conference taking place on his home turf. Read more at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comManhattan DA investigators are reportedly focusing on the Trump Organization's chief financial officerHistorian: Biden's support for Amazon workers voting to unionize is 'almost unprecedented'Trump is back. Did anyone miss him?