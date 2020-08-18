Home
Karl Rove praises Democrats' message discipline at DNC
FOX News Videos
•
August 18, 2020
Fox News contributor Karl Rove reacts to 2020 Democratic National Convention.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting.
